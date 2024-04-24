Another Man Relaunched With Mike Faist on Cover

The first issue of the relaunched Another Man magazine is hitting newsstands on Thursday.

Under the direction of editor in chief Ellie Grace Cumming and art director Lina Kutsovskaya, the new Another Man, published biannually under Dazed Media, comes with a drastically different logo which resembles a Snellen chart.

In the first batch of covers to be released Wednesday, “Challengers” star Mike Faist, who went semi-viral on social media for declining to play the dress-up game with costars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor during the press tour, dons a full Loewe look, shot by Jack Pierson.

“Challengers” star Mike Faist fronts the Another Man relaunched issue cover.

In addition to Faist, the issue’s other covers to be revealed in the coming days will highlight Dior men’s Rudolf Nureyev-inspired fall 2024 collection, Maison Margiela’s much-talked-about couture collection, Nigo’s new collection for Kenzo, and an art cover by the Berlin- and Los Angeles-based artist Kandis Williams.

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor seen at the “Challengers” Tour in Los Angeles on April 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The original Another Man published 30 issues between 2005 and 2020. Due to the pandemic and a challenging media landscape, the men’s title was merged into Another magazine in June 2020.

Cumming, who used to work as the title’s fashion director, said the team has “completely reimagined the graphic identity and format of the magazine.”

“Taking inspiration from photo books, we’ve focussed on an image-led approach, celebrating photography, art and culture through newly commissioned visual essays,” she added.

Her highlights of the issue include Douglas Irvine photographing Derek Jarman’s community ephemera at Prospect Cottage to mark 30 years since the film director’s passing, as well as Nan Goldin’s personal curation of an extract of her seminal “Thanksgiving” show, which opens the issue.

Overall, Cumming said the title was relaunched with contributions from teams all over the world. Featured in the issue, Nick Sethi’s personal project was photographed across 13 years in India, Momo Okabe and Raphael Hirsch captured the Tokyo queer community, while the magazine’s editor Ted Stansfield traveled to Faist’s hometown of Gahanna, Ohio, to get up close with the actor.

The relaunched Another Man cover with a look from Maison Margiela’s couture collection.

The relaunch will be accompanied by a screening of Derek Jarman’s Super 8 films at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London and a photographic exhibition, part of the official offsite program of Photo London at 180 The Strand, where Dazed Media is headquartered.

