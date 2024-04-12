Ant & Dec promise big surprise for Saturday Night Takeaway finale

ITV

Ant & Dec have promised that this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway finale will feature with a huge surprise.

The duo traditionally end their shows with the End Of The Show Show segment, where the likes of Take That, Olly Alexander, Busted and Diversity, among others, have concluded SNT episodes with a musical performance.

Ant and Dec have confirmed that this weekend's special two-hour edition of Saturday Night Takeaway will be the last for the foreseeable, so they must have a huge EOTSS planned, right?

"I don’t want to give away too much but it will be a big goodbye," Ant promised, with Dec adding in: "For now!"

The duo have already confirmed that their super-sized finale will feature Kaiser Chiefs, Tony Hadley and S Club appearing for Singalong Live, along with Stephen Mulhern returning with Ashley Roberts and Kirsty Gallacher for one final round of Ant vs Dec.

"We've got some brilliant unexpected surprises lined up for viewers too," Dec promised.

With this star-studded finale now only hours away, Ant and Dec have promised fans can expect "the biggest Saturday Night Takeaway [they've] ever done".

"We're taking over the whole of TV Centre, it's going to be chaotic, unpredictable and hopefully very entertaining... anything could happen," Ant said.

Dec added: "Everything is supersized for this very special live farewell show — we've got 3 stages, our main studio stage and two brand new purpose built stages outside TV Centre."

This celebration of 22 years of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway understandably has the boys feeling quite nostalgic.

"I can't quite believe it will be the last show, we've thoroughly enjoyed making this final series," Ant said. "I know it'll be an emotional night but we intend to give Takeaway viewers a party to end all parties!"

"It's been mixed emotions all week as we've been planning and rehearsing this final show," Dec pointed out. "Saturday Night Takeaway is very special to us. We've made this two hour finale show a real celebration of all things SNT from over the years."

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs its two-hour finale from Saturday (April 13) at 7pm on TV1, STV and ITVX.

