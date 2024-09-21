Joshua vs Dubois: Fight time, ring walks, undercard, prediction, purse, latest odds tonight

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois tonight do battle for the IBF heavyweight world title in a huge boxing showdown at Wembley.

Dubois currently holds the belt but this is his first fight as world champion, having been elevated to the position after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title in June as a “present” to the two British fighters he already has wins over, opting to press on with a rematch against Tyson Fury rather than fulfil his mandatory obligations.

It is Joshua, though, who goes into this hugely-anticipated showdown as favourite as he attempts to become a three-time world champion in what is his first fight back at Wembley for six years.

The 34-year-old is seemingly back to full confidence both in and out of the ring, having lost his way after being stunned by Andy Ruiz in 2019 and then twice losing to Usyk. Joshua now has the opportunity to once again claim the IBF world title, and take a big step towards a potential undisputed shot.

The rebuild since those Usyk defeats has been impressive and increasingly more convincing, starting with victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius, before Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou were then dispatched in brutal fashion.

Joshua faces a fellow Briton for the first time since beating Dillian Whyte in 2015, with Dubois the man on the other side of the ring in what is expected to be a red-hot atmosphere, with a crowd up of up to 96,000 in attendance.

Dubois has also lost to Usyk, last year in controversial circumstances, but bounced back to beat Jarrell Miller and most recently Filip Hrgovic, which was for the IBF interim title. He answered any questions over his heart in those two gritty performances, even if they were both punishing encounters.

The 27-year-old now makes a first defence of the full title against Joshua, with the winner in line to face either Usyk or Fury next year for all the heavyweight belts.

Showdown: Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will collide in a massive showdown at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Joshua vs Dubois date, start time, venue and ring walks

The Riyadh Season event is scheduled for tonight, Saturday, September 21, 2024 and will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The card is set to begin at around 4pm BST, with ring walks for the main event likely to come at around 11pm, depending on the length of bouts earlier in the night.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois

TV channel and live stream: Joshua vs Dubois will be shown live in the UK via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

DAZN have announced that the card is available to buy for £19.99, which includes a seven-day free trial to the platform.

Sky Sports are charging £19.95, where coverage starts at 4pm. It will cost £19.99 on TNT Sports, who will also start their broadcast at 4pm.

Live blog: You will be able to follow the entire card live with Standard Sport’s fight blog.

Joshua vs Dubois fight card/undercard in full

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

Return: Josh Warrington is among those fighting on the undercard (Getty Images)

Joshua vs Dubois fight purse

Confirmation of the fight purse has not been officially provided.

Reports suggest that Dubois will take home a guaranteed £3.5million, with Joshua set to earn £6m.

Those figures will likely rise significantly for the two fighters, depending on the pay-per-view sales.

Joshua vs Dubois prediction

Joshua has won four fights in a row since his two defeats to Usyk and has looked impressive doing so, with trainer Ben Davison having a positive impact in bringing about a return to a more aggressive style.

Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin have been swept aside, but this is now a step up and the power that Dubois possesses will test Joshua’s renewed confidence, and how much he is willing to risk being hit in order to impose himself and take charge.

Dubois, meanwhile, will have to cope with the occasion, with this by far the biggest bout of his career. He did put on good displays against both Usyk, although he failed to press home his advantage after the below-the-belt punch controversy, and Hrgovic, though he took plenty of punishment in both fights and surely cannot afford to do so here.

The history books suggest an explosive fight is on the cards, with only one of Dubois’ pro bouts going to points and Joshua winning just one fight that went 12 rounds since 2019. He has shown recently he is at his best when using his natural power to try and get the job done early.

It makes for an intriguing contest but Joshua has the experience edge and looks a new man under Davison. He can get the job done here, and set the stage for a mega-fight with Fury or even a third contest against Usyk in 2025.

Joshua to win by knockout, round eight.

Joshua vs Dubois weigh-in

The fighters took the scales at Trafalgar Square on Friday evening.

Dubois tipped the scales at a career-heaviest 248.6lbs, with Joshua coming in as slightly the bigger man at 252.5lbs.

Joshua vs Dubois betting odds

Joshua to win: 3/10

Dubois to win: 3/1

Draw: 20/1

Joshua to win by knockout or technical knockout: 1/2

Joshua to win on points: 11/2

Dubois to win by knockout or technical knockout: 9/2

Dubois to win on points: 12/1

Odds via Betfred (subject to change).