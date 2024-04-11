Arizona Democrats Tried To Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban, But Were Shot Down By GOP

Arizona Democrats tried to repeal a controversial, 1864 law set to take effect that will effectively block almost all abortions in the state, but were stymied by Republicans in both chambers of the legislature on Wednesday.

Lawmakers tried to repeal the law, which dates to the Civil War era and predates Arizona’s statehood, in both the state’s House and Senate on Wednesday. During a fiery moment, state House Rep. Matt Gress (R) tried to initiate a vote on the matter before he was shot down by others in the GOP who then called for a recess and adjourned until next week.

The effort prompted outrage from Democrats, who repeatedly yelled “Shame!” at their Republican colleagues as they walked out of the the legislature.

Democrats protest as Republicans shut down an attempt to bring the 1864 abortion bill to a vote. Although @MatthewGress made the motion, he sided with the GOP to recess the session — bringing action to a halt pic.twitter.com/MtbDTcckjh — Mary Jo Pitzl (@maryjpitzl) April 10, 2024

In the upper chamber, state Sen. Anna Hernandez (D) said she tried to speak on the chamber floor and introduce a motion to repeal the law, but was gaveled down. Republicans then left the chamber as well.

“By their actions, the message from this chamber is that they are so pro-life they will kill you,” she wrote on X.

If you weren’t watching today, the @AZSenateGOP refused to recognize me to speak on the floor and refused to allow me to make a motion to repeal the territorial abortion ban in Arizona.



By their actions, the message from this chamber is that they are so pro-life they will kill… — Senator Anna Hernandez (@AnnaHernandezAZ) April 10, 2024

Republicans have argued they need more time to consider the impacts of the 160-year-old law. But Axios reported state House Speaker Ben Toma (R) supports the provision and would not allow a vote on its repeal.



“We do not want to repeal the pre-Roe law without first having a conversation about it,” GOP state Rep. Teresa Martinez said on the chamber floor Wednesday. “There is no reason to rush on this very important topic. We must listen to all viewpoints thoroughly.”

The move came after the state Supreme Court ruled 4-2 that the 150-year-old law can go into effect, overriding a previous 15-week abortion ban in the state. Once in place, the law is in essence a near-total ban on the procedure, with exceptions only when the life of a pregnant person is in jeopardy.

Any health care providers who perform abortions could face a jail sentence of between two and five years.

“Physicians are now on notice that all abortions, except those necessary to save a woman’s life, are illegal,” the court wrote in its decision. It added that additional penalties could apply to any procedures performed after 15 weeks.

Parties have two weeks to file legal claims on the matter and Planned Parenthood of Arizona said it would continue to fight for abortion rights in the state.

“Abortion is essential care and it is important to note that abortion is STILL accessible in Arizona, for a limited period of time. This is not the end of our fight,” the group wrote on X. “While we feel frustrated and dismayed with the Court for stripping our legal right to essential health care, we must harness our anger and take action.”

“We must spread the word and urge our lawmakers to support reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy,” the group added.

Abortion is essential care and it is important to note that abortion is STILL accessible in Arizona, for a limited period of time. This is not the end of our fight. This law has no place in Arizona. — Planned Parenthood Arizona, Inc. (@PPArizona) April 10, 2024

