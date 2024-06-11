Arizona Secretary Of State Burns Rudy Giuliani For No-Regrets Election Remark

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) sniped at Rudy Giuliani’s defiance Monday in defending his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. (Watch the video below.)

Giuliani was processed in Maricopa County on criminal charges related to a fake electors’ scheme in the state. The former Donald Trump lawyer said he was “very, very proud” of his post-election efforts and had no regrets.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Fontes for his take, and the Democrat took an unexpected detour into Giuliani’s movie career.

“I stopped taking Rudy Giuliani seriously after the ‘Borat’ tape,” he cracked.

Collins: I just wonder what your response is to hearing Rudy Giuliani he say that he has no regrets about the efforts to try to overturn the election.



Fontes: I stopped taking Rudy Giuliani seriously after the Borat tape pic.twitter.com/8HX2nIf66v — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2024

Months before political infamy, Giuliani looked like a lecherous fool during a hidden-camera scene in the 2020 “Borat” sequel. The ex-New York City mayor put his hand down his pants as he reclined on a bed with actor Maria Bakalova posing as a reporter.

Giuliani said he was just tucking in his shirt.

Now he’s bankrupt and twice indicted for trying to help Trump undo the results of a free and fair election.

Fontes, who now oversees the elections in his state, got serious.

“I’m not going to countenance any of his lies further,” the Democrat told Collins. “He’s been indicted and he is innocent until proven guilty. That’s really what the process is that we’re fighting for. We think the rule of law should be applied to every person regardless of their station.”

Fontes became secretary of state by defeating Trump-backed election denier Mark Finchem in 2022.

Giuliani had already pleaded not guilty in the Arizona case for his alleged connection to a plot involving fake electors falsely signing off on a Trump victory in the state.

