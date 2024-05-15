Stamford Hill shooting: Manhunt after woman shot in leg 'from car window' in front of horrified shoppers

Residents have told how they feared for their children’s lives after a shooting left a woman badly injured in Stamford Hill.

Armed police officers were called to a street in the north London neighbourhood on Tuesday evening after the woman, in her 30s, was shot.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close at around 7.40pm.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital and police are awaiting an update on her condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and a crime scene is in place, police said.

An eyewitness said they thought the woman had been an innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of a shooting between two groups.

The witness said people in two cars had been aiming guns at each other, according to the MailOnline.

The Met police said: "Police were called at about 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

"Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close (Google Maps)

"A woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital – we await to hear updates on her condition.

"Offices are working to establish the circumstance of this incident.

"No arrests have been made at this time. A crime scene is in place."

Witnesses described how two shots rang out before a woman lay slumped with a gunshot wound on the pavement in front of horrified shoppers.

Shopkeeper Said Popal, 29, said: “I heard two shots ‘bang bang’.. Then I saw a woman on the ground and people shouting and trying to help her.

“She looked in a bad way. Her head was on the pavement. People were trying to help her, there was a big group and the police and ambulance arrived very quickly.

“It’s totally shocking we have not had a problem like this before. It’s frightening.”

A woman who was with her children said: “The lady was laying there she looked in pain, people were trying to help her. People were a bit scared as they didn’t know if there was still someone around with a gun.”

A police cordon remained in place as detectives scoured CCTV in the hunt for the attackers.

A father told the Standard he feared for his daughter after the shots were fired at the end of his street.

The 52-year-old said: “My wife heard two cracks, it sounded like fireworks but then we discovered it was a gun. Our daughter who is 12 was nearby and we were worried but managed to get her on the phone. It was all very frightening.”

The shooting took place near a bus stop on a bustling shopping street.

Forensics officers have trawled the scene for clues as officers carry out door to door inquiries.Medical packs used to help the woman lay strewn across the ground.A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:41pm today (May 14) to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”