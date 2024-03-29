Arnold Schwarzenegger cracks jokes about his health after fans grow concerned

Arnold Schwarzenegger, or TV Dad as he calls himself, is cracking jokes after revealing he had to have a pacemaker put on his heart.

In a recent episode of his “Arnold’s Pump Club” podcast, Schwarzenegger revealed he became “a little bit more of a machine” after doctors made the decision to use a pacemaker.

The decision comes after doctors detected the legendary actor and former politician had an irregular heartbeat. After undergoing the procedure, Schwarzenegger told his fans that he’s “doing great.”

Schwarzenegger revealed that while news of his irregular heartbeat is new to the public, it’s a condition he’s been dealing with for some time.

“It had been like that for a few years, so I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing,” he said.

But with the pacemaker in place, fans are wondering how this will affect his career as an action star. And Schwarzenegger is using humor to assuage his fans’ fears.

On X, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself lounging outside his home and thanked his fans for the “many kind messages” he received “from all over the world.”

Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it. pic.twitter.com/zO6aAwLHC6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2024

“A lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it,” Schwarzenegger joked as the picture shows him wearing a fake makeshift explosive device on his chest.

Schwarzenegger revealed on his podcast that he has a family history of cardiac problems. He encouraged his listeners to stop “putting something off out of fear” and to “listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”