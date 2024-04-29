Arrest made in White Rock, B.C., waterfront homicide case

RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) police officers are pictured near a home on in South Surrey on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) police officers are pictured near a home on in South Surrey on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Homicide investigators have announced a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing along the White Rock, B.C., promenade last week.

Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was fatally stabbed along the waterfront on Tuesday night, in what was the second stabbing in the area in three days.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with the stabbing.

IHIT said they arrested the man with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team. A team of officers was sighted in South Surrey on Monday afternoon shortly before police released their statement.

Kulwinder Sohi was a plumber who lived in Surrey for about six years, according to his friend Gagan Singh. Singh said Sohi was very easygoing and rarely argued with anyone.
Homicide investigators announced Monday that a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi last Tuesday. (Submitted by Gagan Singh)

"This remains a very active investigation," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the statement. "We recognize the public's concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible."

More to come.

