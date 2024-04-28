Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-2 and stays ahead in Premier League title race

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept up its push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors' lead in the 27th.

Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th.

With thoughts possibly turning to extending its goal difference advantage on second-place Manchester City, Arsenal was suddenly left holding on for the win.

Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after latching onto David Raya's weak kick.

Then Declan Rice brought down Ben Davies in the box to hand Spurs a late penalty after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min converted in the 87th to set up a tense finish.

Hojberg headed into his own net from Saka's corner, but Spurs pushed for an equalizer with Romero hitting the post and Micky van de ven having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.

Saka extended Arsenal's lead with a clinical finish after a counter attack and Havertz headed in from a corner for his 13th goal of the season.

Arsenal moved four points ahead of City, which was playing Nottingham Forest later in the day.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Marchand stars again, Swayman solid as Bruins push disjointed Leafs to the brink

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were having an animated discussion on the bench. William Nylander was caught by cameras muttering to himself during the second-period exchange. Marner then took off his gloves and slammed them on the ground. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 in a game they desperately needed Saturday. The angst from Toronto's offensive stars — players accustomed to having their way in attack — would only grow. Now the season hangs in the balance. Brad Marchand became the Br

  • Caitlin Clark Cheers on Boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s Pacers During NBA Playoffs

    Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!

  • Rangers' Matt Rempe is in the spotlight again after his hit on Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju

  • De Grasse edges Olympic 100-metre champ in East Coast Relays

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,

  • NFL to allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps in games beginning with 2024 season

    The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.

  • One climber dies, one survives with traumatic injuries after 1,000-foot fall off mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park

    One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.

  • NFL draft winners, losers: Steelers surge, Cardinals confound on Day 2

    Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.

  • NASCAR driver Erik Jones defends medical treatment following wreck at Talladega

    Erik Jones was in agony the instant his Toyota slammed into the outside wall on a late wreck last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The 27-year-old Jones — as sturdy as NASCAR drivers come, having never missed a Cup race over seven-plus seasons — radioed to his team he was hurt. “I, I don’t, I don’t know if I’m alright,” Jones groaned.

  • Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon heads to locker room with hand bleeding after fight following game

    DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot

  • NCIS: Hawai’i Cancelled After 3 Seasons

    Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …

  • Former NFL lineman Korey Cunningham found dead in New Jersey at age 28

    Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.

  • Toronto greets Shohei Ohtani with loud boos after free agency snafu; Ohtani responds with HR

    Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.

  • It took longer than expected, but Gamecocks’ Spencer Rattler taken in NFL Draft

    His selection ends a 34-year drought since a South Carolina quarterback was taken in the NFL Draft.

  • Kyle Larson's Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempt could derail NASCAR All-Star plans

    Kyle Larson ran into his first speed bump in his busy May. Larson next month will become the fifth driver in history to attempt to complete “ The Double ” and run 1,100 miles in one day, starting with the Indianapolis 500 in an Indy car and then flying to Charlotte to drive in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the year. The All-Star race at North Wilkesboro is May 21, hours after the top 12 cars on the starting grid is set in Indianapolis.

  • McIlroy, Lowry tied for lead in Zurich Classic; two Canadian combos one shot back

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners,

  • NFL Draft: Bears take Iowa punter, who immediately receives funny text from Caleb Williams

    There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.

  • Oilers coach calls McDavid and Draisaitl’s playoff performances remarkable

    LOS ANGELES — Kris Knoblauch is five months into watching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go to work. The Oilers rookie head coach witnessed the dynamic duo drag Edmonton back from a disastrous start to the regular season, and they've elevated their game even further this spring. McDavid leads the playoffs with nine points, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history with eight assists through the first three games of a post-season. Draisaitl, meanwhile, has three goals and four a

  • William Nylander practises with Leafs ahead of Game 4 against Bruins: 'Feeling great'

    TORONTO — William Nylander took a pass from John Tavares and wheeled towards the net. The Maple Leafs winger then deftly fed the puck against the grain on a tee for Mitch Marner to blast a one-timer from a sharp angle. The power-play sequence was only a practice drill. It was also one of many positive signs for the player — and a team that's opened the playoffs minus one of its key contributors. Nylander appears on course to join the action Saturday for Game 4 against the Boston Bruins with Toro

  • Jets take CFL's top rookie Qwan'tez Stiggers in 5th round of NFL draft. He never played college ball

    Qwan'tez Stiggers thought his NFL dream ended nearly four years ago. After his father died in a car accident in September 2020, Stiggers dealt with depression and he dropped out of college. Stiggers, coming off a successful stint in the CFL where the cornerback was selected the league's most outstanding rookie, was taken by the New York Jets on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL draft as the 176th overall pick.

  • Sweden's Wranaa siblings win world mixed doubles curling championship

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Swedish brother and sister Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa won the world mixed doubles curling championship Saturday with an 8-4 doubling of Estonia. The Swedes scored two in the second end and stole a point in the third to lead 3-1 and control the game early. Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill trailed by a point after six ends, but the Wranaa siblings scored a deuce in the seventh and stole another point in the eighth to seal the victory. Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus