Arsenal gets late winner against Everton but has to settle for second place in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal did its part by earning a comeback win over Everton on the last day of the season but the 20-year wait for a Premier League title goes on.

Kai Havertz scored in the 89th minute to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as Manchester City secured its fourth straight league title by beating West Ham 3-1 at home.

At least the late goal provided a bit of a gloss on a day when any hopes of an unlikely title win quickly disappeared.

Mikel Arteta’s team entered the day with a chance of earning the club’s first league title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” side, but needed to both beat Everton and hope City would somehow drop points against West Ham.

But a raucous Emirates Stadium was quickly quieted when City was 2-0 up within 18 minutes in Manchester and Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick gave Everton the lead in the 40th in north London.

There was still a glimmer of hope when Takehiro Tomiyasu quickly equalized and West Ham pulled a goal back before the break. But by the time Havertz put Arsenal ahead, City had restored its two-goal cushion, ensuring that the Gunners’ day would end in disappointment. ___

