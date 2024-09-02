How to calm your anxiety and stop feeling stressed-out

Have you ever found yourself caught in the grip of stress and anxiety, desperately wishing for a way out? It's not just about having a bad day; it's about feeling like you're losing control of your own life. But what if you could learn to face these moments with confidence and clarity?

In this masterclass, renowned psychologist and psychotherapist Dr. Sula Windgassen will guide you through the nature of stress and anxiety, helping you understand how they impact your daily life and health. You'll gain valuable insights into your body's stress responses and learn practical techniques to address them. Through targeted exercises and discussion, you'll develop a personal toolkit of coping strategies.

By the end of this session, you'll be equipped with key knowledge and techniques to better regulate your emotions, reduce stress, and live a more balanced life. Join us to transform your relationship with stress and anxiety, and take the first step towards a calmer, more confident you.

What will you learn?

Through targeted exercises and discussions, you'll build a personal toolkit of coping strategies, focusing on grounding techniques to stay present and methods to manage overwhelming emotions.

You’ll discover how to:

Interrupt mind spirals and negative thought patterns

Live more fully in the present, reducing feelings of urgency and anxiety

Identify and address the root causes of your stress

Differentiate between motivating and hindering forms of stress

Effectively manage anxiety while pursuing your goals

Who is it taught by?

Dr. Sula Windgassen is a health psychologist and psychotherapist with over a decade of experience working with people to improve their physical and mental health through evidence-based psychology. She holds five degrees and has authored over 20 peer-reviewed research papers on the mind-body connection.

Why should you attend?

If you constantly feel stressed, anxious, and on the brink of burnout, this class is for you. You'll learn how to process your emotions and become aware of what you're feeling without allowing negative thoughts to dominate your life.

Details

Date: Tuesday 15th October 2024

Time: 7pm-9.00pm BST

Location: Online masterclass A catch-up recording will be available for two weeks after the class.

Price: £75 plus £1.90 booking fee (newsletter subscribers pay no booking fees)

