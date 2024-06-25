Ashley Walters announced for new BBC show

Ashley Walters has been announced as the narrator for a new documentary series from the BBC.

The actor and rapper will present BMX All Stars, a 10-part series which will “follow young riders from one of the most successful clubs in the UK, Peckham BMX” as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris and World Championships in Glasgow.

Families and young audiences can follow the next generation of Olympic hopefuls as they bring a community together in a unique home-grown story of battling to be the best,” reads the logline for the series, which premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Monday (July 1).

“The series follows the young riders as they come together with their community, harnessing the power of sport to unify and build common ground as firm friendships are made and they face fierce rivalries, brutal crashes as well as sweet, sweet victories!”

Walters, who has appeared in Top Boy and Doctor Who, said of the project (via BBC): “Growing up in Peckham, I saw many of my peers lose sight of their goals and dreams, often due to the lack of positive creative outlets.

“I was fortunate to discover acting and music, but not everyone finds their passion. The BMX club embodies what has been missing: positive role models, discipline, and a reason to work hard. This is why I support it wholeheartedly.”

The 20-minute episodes will each follow a different racer in the community, with the first part depicting 11-year-old Ti as he battles through some poor results as well as the feeling of being targeted by other racers.

Another episode will focus on Adele, a 14-year-old who is currently serving a one-race ban. Despite receiving advice from her coaches, Adele continues to be distracted ahead of her comeback race, with the logline teasing a “showdown” with her coach.

BMX All Stars premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5.35pm on Monday July 1.

