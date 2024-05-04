I Asked AI To Show Me Disney Villians-Inspired Met Gala Looks, And The Results Are Wickedly Fabulous
If you love fashion, celebrities, or a combination of both, then you know the first Monday in May is coming, aka the Met Gala.
Now, one of the reasons I like the event is because it's so over-the-top ridiculous and camp (even when it tries not to be). This had me thinking, If I could come up with a Met Gala theme, what would it be? The first thing that popped into my head was Disney Villains because they're not only camp, but also always iconic looking. So, I asked AI to show me Met Gala looks inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Below are the results:
Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
Scar from The Lion King
Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog
Hades from Hercules
Captain Hook from Peter Pan
Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove
Horned King from The Black Cauldron
Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty
Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland
Ursula from The Little Mermaid
Mother Gothel from Tangled
Gaston from Beauty and the Beast
Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Hans from Frozen
Jafar from Aladdin
And lastly, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians
Okay, did the AI do a good job? Is this what you imagine Disney Villain-inspired Met Gala looks would look like? Let me know in the comments below!!!