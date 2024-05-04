I Asked AI To Show Me Disney Villians-Inspired Met Gala Looks, And The Results Are Wickedly Fabulous

If you love fashion, celebrities, or a combination of both, then you know the first Monday in May is coming, aka the Met Gala.

Now, one of the reasons I like the event is because it's so over-the-top ridiculous and camp (even when it tries not to be). This had me thinking, If I could come up with a Met Gala theme, what would it be? The first thing that popped into my head was Disney Villains because they're not only camp, but also always iconic looking. So, I asked AI to show me Met Gala looks inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Below are the results:

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

Scar from The Lion King

Person on red carpet in a dramatic black and orange feathered ensemble with photographers in the background

Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog

Person in a black top hat, embellished blazer with tails, and purple skirt at a gala event

Hades from Hercules

Person in a flowing grey cape-style gown with embellishments at an event

Captain Hook from Peter Pan

Woman in a pirate-inspired red jacket, wide-brimmed hat, white crop top, and high boots on a red carpet

Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove

Person in an elaborate black and purple gown with feathered headpiece at a formal event

Horned King from The Black Cauldron

Person in a long velvet cape with horns, posing on a carpeted event

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

Person in dramatic black outfit with large winged headdress on red carpet

Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

Person on red carpet in ornate gown with heart motifs and crown, photographers in background

Ursula from The Little Mermaid

Person in an elaborate tentacle-inspired dress at an event

Mother Gothel from Tangled

Person in voluminous red gown with ruffled top and dramatic train, standing on event carpet with photographers in background

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

Woman in a red and yellow themed outfit with a voluminous skirt and thigh-high slit, standing at an event with cameras in the background

Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Elsa from Frozen in a regal purple gown with a high collar and cape, holding an apple, at a themed event

Hans from Frozen

Woman in an elaborate gown with ruffles and a metallic corset, posing on the Met Gala red carpet

Jafar from Aladdin

Person in a lavish gown with ornate headpiece on red carpet, surrounded by onlookers

And lastly, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians

Person in extravagant feathered outfit with voluminous sleeves at event

Okay, did the AI do a good job? Is this what you imagine Disney Villain-inspired Met Gala looks would look like? Let me know in the comments below!!!