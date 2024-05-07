ASU graduates celebrate accomplishments in Tempe
More than 20,000 students are graduating from ASU this spring, in the university's largest graduating class to date.
More than 20,000 students are graduating from ASU this spring, in the university's largest graduating class to date.
Screenshot/XThe University of Mississippi student who was seen on video making monkey noises and jumping up and down to mock a Black pro-Palestine protester has been expelled from his fraternity after his actions went viral on social media.The fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, announced in a statement on Sunday that the man in question had been swiftly removed from the organization. The student, James “JP” Staples, was identified on Instagram by the NAACP.“Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters is awar
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/kansascitydefender/InstagramA concerned Missouri community has rallied for action after a white student—and daughter of a school board member—was filmed hurling anti-Black racial slurs months ago, with residents claiming the school’s administration only responded recently as a form of damage control rather than attempting to fix an issue that has been embedded within the culture.The video of the Summit Christian Academy High School student, who
Every single one of these students deserves an A+.
A Republican congressman on Monday backtracked on some of his praise for a campus conflict that included a man who made monkey noises and gestures at a Black student who was protesting the Israel-Hamas war. Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said he understands and respects feedback about one person during the protest at the University of Mississippi. “If that person is found to have treated another human being improperly because of their race, they should be punished appropriately, and will hopefully seek forgiveness,” Collins wrote on the social media site X. “Frankly, I did not believe that to be the focal point of the video shared at the time, but I recognize that there certainly seems to be some potentially inappropriate behavior that none of us should seek to glorify.”
The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into one student's conduct at a May 2 counterprotest surrounding a pro-Palestinian demonstration after administrators were made aware of "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable" actions "that conveyed hostility and racist overtones," according to school officials. In a letter to students on May 3, Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said school officials are working to determine whether further investigations are warranted. "As a public institution, we are committed to supporting the rights of our students, faculty, and employees to express their views in a respectful manner and to assemble peacefully as guaranteed by the First Amendment," said Boyce in the May 3 email, which school officials shared with ABC News.
The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into reports of students making hostile and racial gestures toward Black students on campus. The University's chancellor said he was aware of the actions.
Students protesting the war in Gaza abandoned their camp at the University of Southern California early Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest, while Northeastern University's commencement ended peacefully at Boston's Fenway Park. Developments in both places were being watched closely following scores of arrests last month — more than 90 people at USC in Los Angeles and about 100 at Northeastern in Boston. Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived about 4 a.m. at USC to assist campus safety officers.
The Ivy League school says it will hold smaller celebrations to focus on "keeping them safe".
When teachers at A.D. Henderson School, one of the top-performing schools in Florida, are asked how they succeed, one answer is universal: They have autonomy. Nationally, most teachers report feeling stressed and overwhelmed at work, according to a Pew Research Center survey of teachers last fall. Waning job satisfaction over the last two decades has accompanied a decline in teachers’ sense of autonomy in the classroom, according to a recent study out of Brown University and the University of Albany.
Students continue to protest as graduation ceremonies get underway amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Daniel Brown, a student at Western University in London, Ont., says he's seen and experienced antisemitism on campus and that it's important for him to 'stand up to that hate' amid reports that pro-Palestinian encampments on universities across Canada have included instances of anti-Jewish rhetoric.
New civil rights regulations released last month by the Biden administration presented school districts across the nation with a clear choice: Either adopt policies that allow transgender students to use the bathrooms, wear the uniforms and be called by the pronouns that correspond with their gender identity, or risk losing federal funding. But several Republican-led states have responded with an equally clear message for their schools: Steer clear of such policies. The clashing state and federa
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago has built a brand around the idea that its students should be unafraid to encounter ideas or opinions they disagree with. To drum that in, the school provides incoming students with copies of its 2014 free-speech declaration, known as the “Chicago Statement,” which states that freedom of expression is an “essential element” of its culture. And the university has long adhered to a policy of institutional neutrality, which strongly discourages it from divesting
A large group of faculty members from the University of Chicago defended a pro-Palestinian student encampment, saying it's been peaceful and non-disruptive on campus. (AP Video:Teresa Crawford)
The encampment on USC's main campus was cleared early Sunday morning after scores of protesters pitched tents and erected banners.
Student journalist talk about covering protest in the heart of their own school
CNN is tracking where arrests have been made in a wave of pro-Palestinian campus protests rippling across US universities.
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event