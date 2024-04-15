Australia attack: Sixth Sydney stabbings victim named as police say it was 'obvious' women were targeted

27-year-old Yixuan Cheng was on the phone to her partner in China just minutes before she was stabbed while shopping (Supplied)

The sixth person stabbed to death in Saturday’s attack at a Sydney shopping centre has been named as Chinese student Yixuan Cheng, as Australian police say it is “obvious” the knifeman targeted women in his rampage.

Five of the six people killed by homeless assailant Joel Cauchi during his knife attack in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall were women.

The majority of the 12 other people injured in the attack, which took place near the world-famous Bondi Beach, were also women.

A New South Wales police chief said on Monday that having reviewed CCTV of the rampage, it is “obvious to detectives...that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men”.

Ms Cheng, 27, from China, is the sixth and final victim to be named by police.

Assailant Joel Cauchi (Facebook / Joel Cauchi)

She was studying for a masters in economics at the University of Sydney, Sky News Australia reported, and is said to have been on the phone to her partner while shopping moments before she was killed.

Her family is overseas and has been informed of her death.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old Pakistani refugee who worked at the mall as a security guard, and who was unarmed, was the only male killed in the attack.

The others killed were Sydney-based architect Jade Young, 47; Dawn Singleton, 25; Pikria Darchia, 55; and Ashlee Good, 38.

Ms Good’s nine-month-old daughter Harriet was also stabbed in the attack. Harriet underwent surgery and her condition improved on Sunday night, from critical to serious, health authorities said.

Mother Ashlee Good died after she and her baby daughter were both stabbed (Family handout/Schillings/PA Wire)

The baby is one of eight victims who remained in hospitals on Monday.

The conditions of the other seven ranged from critical to stable.

New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said on Monday that detectives would question Cauchi's family in a bid to determine his motive.

CCTV footage from the mall showed Cauchi targeted women while avoiding men.

"The videos speak for themselves, don't they? And that's certainly a line of inquiry for us," Ms Webb told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Pikria Darchia, 55, was one of the six victims of the knife attack (Family handout/New South Wales Police/PA Wire)

"It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives that that seems to be an area of interest: that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men," she added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio the breakdown of the victims was “concerning”.

Asked about any links between the attacker and misogynist networks, he said: “All of that investigation will take place. It will be comprehensive, and nothing will not be looked at in this matter.”

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney’s east just before 4pm on Saturday, following reports multiple people had been stabbed.

Witnesses described how Cauchi, wearing shorts and an Australian national rugby league jersey, ran through the shopping centre with a knife.

Some shoppers and staff tried to stop him, while crowds took shelter in shuttered shops.

Architect Jade Young, from Sydney, was among those killed (AP)

He was eventually shot and killed by police Inspector Amy Scott, who confronted him solo while he was on the rampage. Insp Scott is due to be interviewed by detectives on Tuesday.

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and said Cauchi, 40, from Queensland, had a history of mental health issues.

He had suffered mental health issues since he was a teenager, Cauchi’s family said in a statement released through Queensland Police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time,” they said.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened.

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping all right.”

Police at the scene at Bondi Junction on Sunday (AP)

Queensland Police assistant commissioner Roger Lowe told reporters in Brisbane that Cauchi, who he described as “itinerant”, had not been “prosecuted or arrested or charged for any offence within Queensland” and said the force was assisting police in New South Wales with the investigations.

Mr Lowe said: “He has been in contact with the police, primarily in the last four to five years would be the most contact we have had with him.

“During that contact we are aware that this individual has suffered from mental health [issues].”

He said Cauchi’s family had contacted authorities when they saw footage of the attack on television.

Evidence will be provided to a coroner, to report on the circumstances of the deaths of the victims.

Police commissioner Ms Webb said she expected the coroner would also address the question of whether security guards at the shopping centre, which is one of Australia's largest, should be armed.

Joel Cauchi, pictured during his knife rampag (twitter/ImMeme0)

Prime Minister Mr Albanese on Monday praised the “remarkable bravery” shown during the attack, particularly police inspector Scott who he said “ran towards danger and took this guy out and no doubt saved lives in doing so”.

“Today’s a day where people will hug their loved ones a little bit tighter,” he said in an interview with Triple M radio in Sydney. “And just to show that we’re a society that sticks together at times like this. Australians will stick together.”

Flags on government buildings around Australia flew at half-staff on Monday as a day of national mourning was declared to honour the victims. A black ribbon will appear on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Monday night as part of a light display

Police gave control of the seven-story crime scene back to the mall operators on Sunday night, but a decision has yet to be announced on when it will reopen for business.

New South Wales state premier Chris Minns told ABC News the state government will look at creating a permanent memorial to the stabbing victims.

Describing it as a “terrible, terrible few days”, he announced up to 18 million Australian dollars (£9.3 million) for the coroner’s office in New South Wales to establish an independent inquiry.