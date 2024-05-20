Australia, NZ unable to send evacuation flights to New Caledonia

Kirsty Needham
·2 min read
A car is set on fire amid protests in Noumea

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A thousand police arrived in New Caledonia from France and street clashes had calmed, the French High Commission said on Monday, but Australia and New Zealand were unable to send in evacuation flights for tourists stranded on the Pacific island.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said "the situation there is deeply concerning", as damage to roads and blockades prevented access to the airport in the French-ruled territory that has been hit by deadly riots over the past week.

France's top official in the territory, Louis Le Franc, said on Sunday evening a police operation to regain control of the road from the capital Noumea to the international airport would take several days. Gendarmes had dismantled 76 road blocks.

After a night when there was fire and looting, Albanese told ABC radio that Australia had been seeking approval from French authorities for two days to send an evacuation flight to New Caledonia to pick up tourists stranded in hotels.

Around 300 Australians have registered with consular officials in the French territory, which lies in the southwest Pacific, some 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Australia.

"The international airport remains closed, roads have been damaged, there are blockades in place," Albanese said.

"We continue to pursue approvals because the Australian Defence Force is ready to fly when it's permitted to do so," he added.

There are around 3,200 people stuck waiting to leave or enter New Caledonia as commercial flights have been cancelled due to the unrest that broke out last week, the local government said.

New Zealand defence aircraft were also on standby to bring New Zealand nationals home, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

"We are ready to fly, and await approval from French authorities as to when our flights are safe to proceed," he wrote on social media platform X on Sunday.

Protests erupted last week sparked by anger among indigenous Kanak people over a constitutional amendment approved in France that will change who is allowed to participate in elections, which local leaders fear will dilute the Kanak vote.

Six people have been killed and the unrest has left a trail of burnt businesses, torched cars, looted shops, and road barricades, cutting off access to medicine and food.

Three of those killed were indigenous Kanak and two were police officers. A sixth person was killed and two seriously injured on Saturday during a gun battle between two groups at a roadblock in Kaala-Gomen, French police said.

Dominique Fochi, secretary-general of the leading independence movement in the territory, urged calm but said the government must suspend the constitutional change.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney and Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Editing by Sonali Paul)

  France to deploy army to New Caledonia over riots

    At least four people, including a police officer, have been killed in the violence.

  France mobilises police to regain control of New Caledonia airport road

    PARIS (Reuters) -French police trying to restore order in the island territory of New Caledonia after days of deadly unrest have cleared dozens of barricades that had been blocking the main road linking the airport to the capital, Noumea, a senior official said on Sunday. Around 60 barricades that protesters had put up along the 60 km (37-mile) road have been dismantled but the road is not yet open as debris needs to be cleared, which will take several days, the territory's high commissioner, Louis Le Franc, told reporters. The Tontouta airport is closed because of the unrest on the French-ruled South Pacific territory.

  French authorities report a sixth fatality in New Caledonia violence

    French security forces reported another death Saturday in armed clashes in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, the sixth fatality in nearly a week of violent unrest scorching the archipelago whose indigenous population has long sought independence. The person was killed in an exchange of fire at one of the many impromptu barricades blocking roads on the island, said a security official speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the situation publicly. Le Monde and other French news outlets said the person killed was a man and that his son was among the injured.

  French security forces work to regain control of airport highway in violence-scorched New Caledonia

    Using armored vehicles and backhoes to shove aside charred barricades, French security forces worked Sunday to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. An eventual reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport to commercial flights could allow stranded tourists to escape the island where armed clashes, arson, looting and other mayhem have prompted France to impose a state of emergency. The airport, with routes to Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other destinations, closed Tuesday as protests against voting reforms opposed by pro-independence supporters degenerated into widespread violence, leaving a vast trail of destruction.

