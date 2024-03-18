Australian Grand Prix 2024: F1 race start time, schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

It’s destination Melbourne for the third round of the 2024 Formula One championship.

Max Verstappen holds a 15-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez at this early stage after consecutive 1-2 finishes for Red Bull, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Off-track matters surrounding team principal Christian Horner have refused to go away in F1’s first weekend off of the campaign but few expect them to slip up around Albert Park on Sunday.

Verstappen won his first-ever Australian Grand Prix last year after the race was red-flagged three times.

It remains to be seen if any of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell can make a serious bid to stop the world champions while the locals will be out to back McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo in force.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

For fans in the UK, it is an early start with the race scheduled to begin at 4am GMT.

Australian Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

First practice: Friday, 1.30am

Second practice: Friday, 5am

Third practice: Saturday, 1.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 5am

Grand prix: Sunday, 4am

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

No rain is forecast for this race in the Aussie autumn. Temperatures should sit at a comfortable 20ºC with light winds and some cloud cover.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow latest updates from the race via Standard Sport’s live blog!