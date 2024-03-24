Australian Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream, start time, grid and latest updates today
The 2024 Formula One season heads to Melbourne today as Max Verstappen looks to make it a hat-trick of wins to get his latest title defence off to a perfect start. The Red Bull driver is on pole position in Melbourne but does not have his teammate Sergio Perez for company at the top of the grid.
Having qualified third, the Mexican serves a three-place grid penalty which means Lando Norris joins Carlos Sainz inside the top three for lights out. There will also be a different feel about today’s F1 race as only 19 cars will take to the start, after Alex Albon was handed Logan Sargeant’s car after putting his Williams in the wall during practice.
It is also proving a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who put his Mercedes just 11th on the Albert Park grid. It is an early start for fans in the UK with the race getting underway at 4am GMT. You can follow all the action from the Australian Grand Prix LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog!
Start time: 4am GMT | Albert Park
How to watch: Sky Sports
Starting grid
Weather forecast
00:45 , Marc Mayo
Max Verstappen
Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris
Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri
Sergio Perez
George Russell
Yuki Tsunoda
Lance Stroll
Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton
Alex Albon
Valtteri Bottas
Kevin Magnussen
Esteban Ocon
Nico Hulkenberg
Pierre Gasly
Daniel Ricciardo
Zhou Guanyu
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix
00:36 , Marc Mayo
TV channel: In the UK, coverage of grand prix Sunday begins from 3am GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 12.30pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch events unfold live online via the Sky Go app.
It’s Melbourne. It’s Sunday. It’s race day.
Australian Grand Prix LIVE!
00:29 , Marc Mayo
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix!
The third round of the F1 season takes us to Melbourne’s Albert Park and it’s, as ever, an early (or late, depending on your approach) one for fans in the UK.
We are set to get underway at 4am GMT with Max Verstappen on pole position.
Follow all the build-up, race updates and reaction right here.