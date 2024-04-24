AVICC convention to return to regional district

The Regional District of Nanaimo has agreed to co-host, with the City of Nanaimo, the 2025 Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention for elected officials.

The RDN and Nanaimo last hosted representatives from 53 local governments in 2023 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in downtown Nanaimo. The convention involves presentations and seminars as well as the debate of resolutions to send to the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention.

In the past, the AVICC convention has travelled around to various host communities, but AVICC says the April gathering’s attendance has become too large for facilities in most places, including accommodation, and is proposing Nanaimo and Victoria alternate hosting years after 2025.

Nanaimo Director Leonard Krog, who at the March 26 RDN board meeting brought forward the motion to host the 2025 convention, asserted the event spreads economic benefits across the regional district, adding that businesses in downtown Nanaimo may employ people living in electoral areas.

Co-hosting the 2025 AVICC AGM and Convention is estimated to cost $21,345.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder