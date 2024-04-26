Bacon and brews? Karaoke? Sacramento Beer Week kicks off with games and new releases

Pints? Check.

Deals? Check and check.

Starting Friday, April 26, you can celebrate beer with pints, deals, games, live music and food at some of Sacramento’s breweries.

This year, the “finest beer events in the city,” or Sacramento Beer Week, will run until May 5.

The 15th annual festival is organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, which supports local breweries to make the Sacramento region “a premier California craft beer market and world class beer destination.”

Sift through the lineup of events kicking off in the Sacramento-area this weekend:

Friday, April 26

Bacon & Beer Pairing (hosted by Hop Gardens Taproom at 2904 Franklin Blvd.) - Enjoy three flavors of bacon with three different pints of beer.

Mattie Groves Hootenanny with Dust in My Coffee (located at 1716 L St.) - Sip on pints along with live music.

Blind Tasting Challenge (hosted by Fieldwork Brewing Co. at 1805 Capitol Ave.) - Test your palate by correctly identifying six beers while blindfolded and win a free t-shirt.

Triple Beer Release and Live Music with Cash Prophets (hosted by Movement Brewing Company in Rancho Cordova) - Three new beers will be released. As part of the celebration, Cash Prophets will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Beers will be $5 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Karaoke Night (hosted by Jackrabbit Brewing at 1323 Terminal St. in West Sacramento) - Eat tacos while participating in free karaoke.

As part of Sacramento Beer Week, several breweries will also host release parties.

Saturday, April 27

Here are some of the Sacramento Beer Week events taking place on Saturday:

BHA Public Lands Trivia Pint Night (hosted by Mattie Groves Brewery at 1716 L St.) - While enjoying $1 off pints, participate in MeatEater trivia with the chance to win two tickets to the local MeatEater Live Show and a signed copy of the new MeatEater Outdoor Cookbook.

Elk Grove Brewfest (9950 Elk Grove Florin Road) - Indulge in beer, live music, a mechanical bull and more.

Antique Beer Collectors Sale (hosted by Jackrabbit Brewing at 1323 Terminal St. in West Sacramento) - Shop antique beer memorabilia while sipping beers and eating food.

Backyard Boogie: BBQ Party (hosted by Track 7 Brewing Company at 3747 West Pacific Ave.) - An outdoor BBQ-style bash with eats from Eat Loadid, Track 7 beer, card and dice games and music by DJ JayTwo.

Red Voodoo Live in the Taproom (hosted by Jackrabbit Brewing at 1323 Terminal St. in West Sacramento) - At 7 p.m., Red Voodoo will take the stage for free, live music.

Sunday, April 28

Cheese & Beer Pairing (hosted by Hop Gardens Taproom at 2904 Franklin Blvd.) - Enjoy three different pints of beer with three styles of cheese.

Pies & Pints (hosted by Track 7 Brewing Company at 826 Professor Lane) - Pair a pint of beer with one of Pizza Lovers wood-fired pizzas.

Classic Car Show and Live Music (hosted by Movement Brewing Company at 11151 Trade Center Drive in Rancho Cordova) - Alongside a showcase of classic cars, live music will be playing and food will be available.

West Sac Buy Nothing (hosted by Jackrabbit Brewing at 1323 Terminal St. in West Sacramento) - This free event allows you to bring in unwanted items, set up your table and shop other people’s table.

Skillet Licorice — Roots-music Luminaries (hosted by Ruhstellar at 6686 Sievers Road in Dixon) - Enjoy free music by Skillet Licorice.

