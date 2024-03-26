Baltimore bridge collapse LIVE: Ship crashes into US crossing sending vehicles and people plunging into water

A major US bridge has collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship, sending people and vehicles plunging into the river below..

The ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

Dramatic footage of the incident shows the boat catching fire before sinking, sending multiple vehicles into the water beneath the bridge. Within 30 seconds the bridge was destroyed.

The Baltimore mayor said emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were underway.

Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department, told the BBC the bridge had been struck by "a large vessel" causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

He added that "as many as seven individuals and several vehicles" have fallen into the river.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

There is an ongoing multi-agency rescue operation being led by the fire department, collaborating with the US Coastguard and other Maryland agencies.

'Pray for those impacted' - Baltimore County executive

08:05 , Jacob Phillips

Baltimore County executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr, has said he is in regular contact with emergency services and rescue efforts are underway.

He added: “Please pray for those impacted.”

I am aware of the situation at the Key Bridge and remain in regular communication with my Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Operations.



I’m also in contact w/ the Mayor of Baltimore and the Anne Arundel Co. Exec.



Rescue efforts are underway. Please pray for those impacted. — Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) March 26, 2024

Bridge struck by 29 metre cargo ship

08:01 , Jacob Phillips

The New York Times reports that the Dali, a 29 metre Singapore-flagged cargo ship hit the bridge.

Matthew West, a petty officer first class for the coastguard in Baltimore, told the newspaper that the coastguard received a report of an impact at 1.27am ET.

Incident is a "developing mass casualty event"

07:53 , Jacob Phillips

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press at around 3 am.

He said: "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people."

Mr Cartwright added that it is too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a "developing mass casualty event."He said it appears there are "some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge," creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result."This is a dire emergency," he said.

Baltimore mayor en route to scene

07:49 , Jacob Phillips

The mayor of Baltimore has said he is on his way to the incident.

Brandon Scott explained emergency efforts are underway at the scene.

I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with @BaltimoreFire Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore @JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) March 26, 2024

Footage shows the moment the bridge collapses

07:44 , Jacob Phillips

Footage posted on X, formerly Twitter, appears to show the moment the boat hits the bridge - leading to the collapse.

Part of the bridge can be seen snapping before falling into the water.

Major bridge collapses in Baltimore

07:38 , Jacob Phillips

A major bridge has collapsed in the US city of Baltimore.

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning, and multiple vehicles fell into the water.

Authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.Around 1:30am a large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water below.