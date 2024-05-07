Bambie Thug reveals 'pressure' to break Ireland's Eurovision curse as they tease 'magic' performance

Bambie Thug is flying the flag for Ireland at Tuesday night’s Eurovision semi-final – and has teased what viewers can anticipate from their "standout" performance in Malmo, Sweden.

The London-based non-binary singer, who describes their music as “Ouija pop”, are set to join the ranks of Dana, Jedward, and Johnny Logan with their entry Doomsday Blue.

Speaking to The Standard, the 31-year-old said Eurovision fans can expect “romance, magic and storytelling” when they take to the stage.

They added: “It’ll be a much more mature performance actually than my previous ones.”

Ireland and Sweden are tied for the most wins in Eurovision history, both with seven victories each. This comes as the show is being hosted in Malmo following Loreen's triumph in Liverpool last year.

Bambie Thug will perform fourth on Tuesday night (TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)

Despite this success, the last Irish competitor to reach the final was Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018 with Together, finishing 16th in the contest. Ireland has not won since Eimear Quinn's The Voice in 1996.

While they're excited about taking to the stage, the singer confessed to feeling pressure to break Ireland’s curse and lead them to the final after six years.

They told us: “Yes, there is more pressure but also, I have full faith in my performance ability.

“I'm really grateful to have this platform, especially as a non-binary person and as an alt little goth. I'm super proud and I'm just excited to go and kick some a** on stage.”

The artist expressed their delight at the incredible support they've received before the semi-final, with Irish Eurovision fans rallying others to "crown the witch."

“It's been it's been a whirlwind, really,” they added. “I mean, the fans are amazing.

“I've had so many people drawing me, making me bracelets and making cute things. [I’ve] had loads of lovely messages from parents about their children loving the song and about some queer kids feeling like they can come out.

“You know just incredible responses.”

Bambie Thug's semi-final performance follows fan concerns that they might miss the show after being hospitalised due to consuming “bad shellfish”.

On Saturday, the Cork-born singer took to their Instagram Story to apologise for cancelling a meet-and-greet due to feeling unwell the previous night. However, they assured fans that they are now in good health and ready for a ground-breaking performance.

Also performing is the UK’s Olly Alexander, who has already made the final on Saturday as he is competing for one of the “big five” countries that are among the biggest contributors to organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Alexander, 33, will sing his dance-infused track Dizzy shortly after the first four competitors take to the stage.