Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, was chosen as one of Florida's at-large delegates for the Republican National Convention, according to a list of delegates obtained by ABC News.

Other Trump family members who have played an active role in Trump's presidential campaign will also serve as at-large delegates, including Trump's older sons, Eric Trump, Don Jr. Trump and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Eric Trump will serve as delegation chair while Guifoyle serves on the Platform Committee.

The list also includes close allies of the former president who will serve as delegates, including Pam Bondi, Sergio Gor, Steve Witkoff and Ike Perlmutter.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said in a statement. "The RPOF is ready for a great convention in Milwaukee, but more importantly, we are excited as we continue to lay the groundwork in Florida for success. Mark my words, we are going to win and we will win big in November!"

The Trump campaign has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

NBC was the first to report on Barron Trump being chosen as a delegate.

Barron Trump picked to serve as a Florida delegate at Republican National Convention in July originally appeared on abcnews.go.com