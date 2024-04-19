BBC presenter 'threatened' as she filmed thug shouting racist abuse on London train

A BBC presenter has told how she was threatened by thugs as she filmed one of them shouting racist abuse on a London train.

Mary Mandefield, who presents on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, was on a Thameslink train travelling from Bedford to Three Bridges in London on Thursday night, when the incident happened.

“This group of guys starting on anyone (including a woman in her 70s), racist slurs, throwing punches,” she wrote on X. “As soon as he sees me filming he threatens me.”

Footage she shared on the social media site showed a white man shouting racist slurs on a busy train.

“Listen, this is England,” he is heard shouting. “Not no f***ing foreign c*** like you f***ing lot.”

Passengers who appear to be with the men attempt to calm him down, patting him and saying: “Listen, chill out, relax.”

One eyewitness can be heard saying: “How embarrassing.”

Ms Mandefield described it as “easily the most horrendous journey and experience I’ve had”, adding it happened on a train she gets every day.

“About 5 of them got on saying a guy brushed past them on the escalator,” she said on X.

“They wanted to fight him, anyone who stepped in they then turned on. Shouting and threatening people from the minute they got on the train”.

British Transport Police said it was called to reports of a fight on board a train to Three Bridges shortly before 11pm on Thursday, by someone texting its 61016 service.

Officers attended East Croydon railway station, where “those involved were identified and taken off the service”, said the force.

Ms Mandefield said she believes the men boarded the Thameslink train around London Bridge.

She praised a Southeastern member of staff who she said “stepped in and was amazing, even though [the men] then went for her”.

“People can say racism isn’t a big thing anymore, but you wait until you’re being stared down by a racist shouting slurs at you (and every person of colour) when they have that eyes glazed over look and you know they could knock you out if they wanted to,” she wrote on X.

After posting about the incident, Ms Mandefield was subjected to further racist comments on X.Many other social media users expressed outrage at the abuse, describing the incident on the train as “appalling”. One user wrote: “Here’s hoping his employer sees this.”

Sam Facey, Govia Thameslink Railway's Safety, Health and Security Director, said: “Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated. This was a horrible experience for those involved.

“We would like to thank railway staff who intervened and the British Transport Police officers who responded so promptly. We will continue to assist the BTP with their enquiries.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said on Friday: “Officers were called to East Croydon railway station via a text to 61016 at around 22.59pm yesterday (18 April), following reports of a fight on board a train from Luton to Three Bridges.

“Officers attended and those involved were identified and taken off the service.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 930 of 18/04/2024.”