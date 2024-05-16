BBC responds to claims Giovanni Pernice is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

The BBC has responded to claims Giovanni Pernice is leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

It was reported by The Sun late on Thursday (May 16) that Giovanni has not been included in an internal memo from Strictly listing this year's professional dancers.

A spokesperson for the BBC told Digital Spy: "The Professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will be announced in due course."

Giovanni's personal representation has also been contacted for an update on his status with Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Strictly winner most recently competed in the BBC ballroom with Amanda Abbington, though she quit the show mid-season for "personal reasons".

Amanda has since spoken about having difficulty on Strictly. However, Giovanni has mostly declined to comment publicly on their partnership other than with a statement released directly after the Sherlock star quit.

"Amanda... I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he wrote on social media at the time.

Since the most recent Strictly season wrapped, he has embarked on a solo Let Me Entertain You dancing tour that sold out the historic London Palladium.

He has announced his intention to go back on the road in 2025, but has pre-emptively revealed that he is planning to take a break from touring from there.

"After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year's tour," he announced on Instagram.

Giovanni won the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing with former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, and has also memorably been paired with Debbie McGee, Laura Whitmore and Michelle Visage over the years.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals live tour are available now.

