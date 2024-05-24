‘The Bear’ Season 3 Trailer: Kitchen Chaos Reigns at Carmy’s New Restaurant | Video

“The Bear” Season 3 is almost back, and will see a new era of what was once “The Beef.”

In the Season 3 trailer, released Friday, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are still working out the kinks of their newly designed and refreshed restaurant, “The Bear.”

More to come …

