The First Look at 'The Bear' S4 Pairs Up Two Totally Unexpected Characters

Chefs, it’s all hands on deck. In a new sizzle reel teasing Hulu's 2025 slate of shows, we saw the first footage from The Bear season 4. In the ten-second clip (below), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) talks to Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis) about her decision to leave The Bear at the end of the season 3 finale. As she tells Sydney, "Sometimes your work family, is closer to you than your family family."

The new teaser also provides glimpses of Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), and Matty Matheson (Neil). Though an official release date is still to come, the fourth season should arrive sometime in 2025. The cast reportedly filmed both seasons back-to-back so that fans wouldn't have to wait too long following the shocking "To be Continued" cliffhanger. Until we see an official release date from FX, here’s everything we know so far.

What Will Happen in The Bear Season 4?

Hopefully, peace for poor ol’ Carmy. Our troubled chef is traumatized from his past experiences in the culinary world and has yet to fully process his grief over losing his older brother. In the season 2 finale, he accidentally locked himself in a fridge and almost sabotaged his restaurant’s big opening night. While season 3 showed inklings of Carmy beginning to sort everything out, season 4 will likely test him even more before his life gets better.

The same goes for Sydney, Richie, Marcus, and the rest of the Bear staff. At the end of season 3, it’s left unclear just what the Chicago Tribune wrote about Carmy and the Bear. If they earned a bad review, Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) might close down the restaurant. Carmy also has yet to resolve his issues or mend his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon). Plus, Sydney is about to tell Carmy that she’s leaving his dysfunctional kitchen to start her own restaurant with Ever’s Adam Shapiro.

FX/Hulu

When Will The Bear Season 4 Premiere?

The Bear premieres a new season every June. Season 1 debuted in June 2022, season 2 dropped in June 2023, and season 3 just aired on Hulu in June 2024. If seasons 3 and 4 filmed consecutively, it’s a good sign that everything is moving according to plan. Still, I can’t promise that The Bear season 4 drops in June 2025 until FX officially makes the announcement. For now, I’m still waiting on that Wagyu, chef.

