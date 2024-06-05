Bears trash campsite in demonstration of need for outdoor safety, Oakland Zoo video shows

The Oakland Zoo let a family of bears go at a mock campsite set up in their habitat to show visitors how destructive bears can be if campers are unprepared for an encounter.

A video shows the black bears knocking over and rummaging through coolers, munching on marshmallows and other food, destroying tents and wrecking a picnic table.

The most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured trash and food, wildlife officials say.

The Oakland Zoo held third annual Bear Camp event on June 1, 2024 to celebrate National Black Bear Day. Visitors watched bears destroy the campsite.