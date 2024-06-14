Bed bugs. Roaches. Blood stains. Old food. Wichita KS restaurant & hotel inspections

Fourteen businesses in Wichita, Goddard and Park City were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

They were cited for a number of violations including bed bug infestations, roaches, blood stains on bedding, sinks with no hot water, a business operating without a valid license, dishes that weren’t getting sanitized, old rice, raw meats touching each other or fresh foods, dirty towels in hotel rooms that were ready to rent, motels that weren’t testing their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, mystery chemicals stored under a kitchen sink, and more, according to inspection reports.

Information about the food establishments and hotels, as well as a summary of their violations, appears below. The list includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from June 2-8. The list was compiled on June 12.

At least 80 establishments passed inspections during that same time. A list of those also appears below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Business owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story. Comments will be added to the online version of this article.

More details about inspections are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Out of compliance inspections

Bomgaars Supply, 20200 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard — One violation on June 5 during a routine inspection. The sinks in the men’s and women’s bathrooms didn’t have hot water. Next inspection: June 15.

El 300 Discotec Bar, 1621 S. Woodlawn in Wichita — Two violations on June 7 during a follow-up inspection. The business was operating without a valid license, no test strips to measure the concentration of sanitizer. The business agreed to voluntarily close until it paid its license fees. Next inspection: June 17.

El Basurero Sport Bar, 2118 N. Broadway in Wichita — Two violations on June 3 during an expired license inspection. One sink in the women’s bathroom was clogged and the other didn’t have enough pressure from the hot water valve, the business didn’t have a sanitizing station set up and had no test strips for measuring the concentration of chlorine sanitizer. Next inspection: June 13.

Extended Stay America Select Suites Wichita North, 3401 N. Great Plains Drive in Wichita — One violation on June 7 during a modified complaint inspection. The inspector saw a roach in the bathroom of one room. The motel voluntarily shut down the room due to the violation. Next inspection: June 17.

Larcher’s Market, 3555 E. Douglas, Suite 100 in Wichita — Two violations on June 4 during a complaint inspection. Dishwashing machines weren’t sanitizing dishes, sliced tomatoes and spinach weren’t cold enough in a refrigerated preparation table. Next inspection: June 14.

New Lemongrass Taste of Vietnam, 300 N. Mead, Suite 108 in Wichita — Six violations on June 7 during a follow-up inspection. There was no soap at the bar hand-washing sink, pans of cooked chicken and pork weren’t labeled with their preparation dates, containers of cooked shrimp and rice weren’t labeled with preparation dates, old rice, sticker residue and food debris on pans in clean storage, a pan of garlic and oil was sitting out at room temperature all day, raw chicken and raw beef were in the same pan and their blood was mixing and covering the bags they were stored in. Next inspection: Aug. 7.

QuikTrip, 11223 E. Central in Wichita — Two violations on June 7 during a routine inspection. Raw eggs were stored above several gallons of milk in a walk-in cooler, there was no hot water at the sink in the women’s bathroom. Next inspection: June 17.

Raspados y mas Nicole, 328 E. Pawnee in Wichita — Four violations on June 6 during a routine inspection. A chub of raw ground beef was touching a bag of thawing corn, the business was selling beef jerky that was made and packaged without the required tests from the state to ensure it’s shelf stable, no test strips to measure the concentration of quaternary sanitizer, no paper towels at hand-washing sinks in the bathroom or prep area. Next inspection: June 16.

Rockwood Recreational Facility, 7547 E. Rockwood in Wichita — One violation on June 4 during a routine inspection. The concession stand has a food thermometer but the batteries were dead and the stand didn’t have any replacements. Next inspection: June 14.

Sky-Palace Inn & Suites Wichita East, 7321 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — Nineteen violations on June 3 during a complaint inspection. No gloves in the laundry facility, no carbon monoxide detector in the hot water tank storage room, no record that the carbon monoxide detector in the laundry room had been tested, no records showing smoke detectors in rooms had been tested within the past six months, blood stains on sheets in one room, there was no toilet paper in a room that was ready to be rented, the hotel didn’t have records showing the results of carbon monoxide or smoke detector testing over the past year, fire extinguishers in a hall and a storage room hadn’t been inspected since 2022, the hotel didn’t tell the Department of Agriculture that one room was infested with bed bugs, no soap or paper towels at the hand-washing sink in the laundry room, one room was “heavily infested” with bed bugs, the hotel didn’t have any sign telling guests that pets are allowed in rooms, rooms had dust and debris in dresser drawers, towels were “visibly dirty” in one room that also had blood and hair on bedding, towels in another room that was supposed to be clean were “visibly soiled,” a hand-washing sink was broken, there were holes in the ceiling above the showers in two rooms, extended-stay rooms weren’t serviced or cleaned every five days as required. The hotel voluntarily closed the room with the bed bug infestation. Next inspection: June 13.

Super 8 by Wyndham Wichita North, 3741 N. Rock Road in Wichita — One violation on June 5 during a modified complaint inspection. The motel closed and taped off a room infested with bed bugs but didn’t tell the Department of Agriculture about it. The room can’t reopen until the department inspects it. Next inspection: June 20.

Tacos El Compadre (mobile vendor/food truck), 2110 N. Market in Wichita — Four violations on June 8 during a routine inspection. Part of the business’s refrigerated preparation table wasn’t staying cold “in the heat of the day,” foods in the refrigerated preparation table including tomatoes and lettuce weren’t cold enough, the basin of a hand-washing sink “was full of pans and supplies” making it unusable, no hot water at a hand-washing sink. Next inspection: June 18.

Town Manor Motel, 1112 N. Broadway in Wichita — Thirteen violations on June 3 during a complaint inspection. An electrical outlet plate is missing in one room, the exit sign on the top stairwell didn’t light up, no record that the carbon monoxide detector in the laundry room had been tested, the motel also didn’t maintain testing records for its smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors, the hot water was shut off in two rooms because their faucets needed to be fixed, smoke detectors were missing or not working in two rooms, rooms occupied by the same tenant for five or more days weren’t cleaned or serviced, no emergency plan available for employees, a bedspread in one room had a burn hole in it, no log showing smoke detectors had been tested, no signs telling guests that pets are allowed in the motel. Next inspection: June 13.

Winds Hotel, 1075 E. Turtle Court in Park City — Two violations on June 4 during a routine inspection. The hotel didn’t have test strips for chlorine sanitizer, bottles of mystery liquids with no labels were stored under the kitchen sink and nobody knew what chemicals they contained. Next inspection: June 14.

How do businesses fail inspections?

Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause a foodborne illness, when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations, and more. Typically, establishments are reinspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a business to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen due to things like sewage backups, pest problems, and water or power outages. Usually, closures are temporary.

The lists in this story only include businesses from Sedgwick County. But you can search food and lodging inspection results anywhere in Kansas at https://foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Complaint? Here’s where to submit it

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a complaint at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at www.agriculture.ks.gov/public-resources/comments-complaints/lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections last week

Amore Italian Restaurant , 1221 N. Rock Road, Suite 300 in Derby

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store , 2201 N. Rock Road in Derby

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 535 S. Rock Road in Wichita

College Hill Deli & Catering , 3407 E. Douglas in Wichita

Dollar General Store , 2427 W. Pawnee in Wichita

Dollar Tree , 6505 E. 37th St. North, Suite 200 in Wichita

Domino’s Pizza , 2047 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Domino’s Pizza , 327 N. Hillside, Suite 400 in Wichita

The Easy Egg Breakfast & Lunch , 3130 N. Rock Road, Suite 100 in Wichita

El Chapulin Mexican Grill , 3351 N. Broadway in Wichita

Fat Ernie’s Family Dining , 2806 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill , 10096 E. 13th St., Suite 118 in Wichita

Fried Rice , 2419 S. Glendale in Wichita

Genesis Health Clubs - Blast Off Bay , 435 N. Crowne Drive in Goddard

Haysville Pool Concession Stand , 525 Sarah Lane in Haysville

Hilton Garden Inn Wichita Downtown , 401 E. Douglas in Wichita

Jimmie’s Diner , 1519 S. George Washington Drive in Wichita

Joy Tea , 11414 E. Central, Suite 100 in Wichita

Just Like Mama’s Kitchen , 2504 E. Ninth St. in Wichita

Kansas Trap Shooting Association , 3432 E. 117th St. North in Valley Center

Leaf Teahouse , 1912 E. Pawnee in Wichita

Leaf Teahouse , 9414 W. Central in Wichita

McAlister’s Deli , 2425 N. Rock Road in Derby

McDonald’s , 8100 E. 21st Court North in Wichita

McDonald’s , 2418 S. Seneca in Wichita

Meddys , 120 S. Washington in Wichita

The Monarch , 579 W. Douglas in Wichita

Mt. Hope Municipal Swimming Pool , 204 E. Avenue D in Mount Hope

Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch Food Truck #1 (mobile vendor/food truck), 2119 W. 21st St. in Wichita

Nothing Bundt Cakes , 2035 N. Rock Road, Suite 113 in Wichita

The Nutrition Vault , 12627 E. Central, Suite 303 in Wichita

Oh Yeah! China Bistro , 3101 N. Rock Road, Suite 150 in Wichita

Papa Johns Pizza , 625 N. Rock Road in Derby

Premier Food Service at 3P Processing, 1702 S. Knight in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Advanced Pain Medicine Associates, 3715 N. Oliver in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Aerospace Systems & Components, 5201 E. 36th St. North in Wichita

Premier Food Service at B&B Airparts, 1831 S. Hoover Court in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Boot Barn, 4950 S. Laura in Wichita

Premier Food Service at C.E. Machine Company, 1741 S. Hoover Court in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Cessna Flight Safety, 2021 S. Eisenhower in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Cessna Service, 1 Citation in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Collins Aerospace, 2051 S. Airport Road in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Detroit Diesel, 4501 W. Irving in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Flight Safety International West, 1951 S. Airport Road in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Harlow Aerostructures, 1501 S. McLean in Wichita

Premier Food Service at HM Dunn Apex Engineering International, 1804 W. Second St. in Wichita

Premier Food Service at HM Dunn Company, 4201 S. 119th St. West in Wichita

Premier Food Service at JR Custom Metal Products, 2237 S. West St. in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Kaman Composites, 1650 S. McComas in Wichita

Premier Food Service at the Kansas Turnpike Authority, 9401 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Premier Food Service at the LDF Companies, 10610 E. 26th Circle North in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Leading Technology Composites, 2626 W. May in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Martin Interconnect Services, 3001 E. Harry in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Raptor Manufacturing, 2252 S. Hoover in Wichita

Premier Food Service at RedGuard Production Center, 401 W. 47th St. South in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Superior Tool Service, 722 E. Zimmerly in Wichita

Premier Food Service at UniFirst Uniform Services, 1707 N. Mosley in Wichita

Premier Food Service at United Machine Company, 602 N. Hydraulic in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Wesley Medical Center, 550 N. Hillside in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER, 2610 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Wichita Technical Institute, 2051 S. Meridian in Wichita

Premier Food Service at WSM Industries, 1601 S. Sheridan in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Younger & Sons Manufacturing Company, 19223 K-42 Highway in Viola

Phu Quy Bida Cafe , 10919 E. Harry, Suite 107 in Wichita

QuikTrip , 14402 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

QuikTrip , 1112 W. Douglas in Wichita

QuikTrip , 4730 E. Central in Wichita

Rent the Chef , 117 S. Park in Valley Center

Richard A. Devore South Branch YMCA , 3405 S. Meridian in Wichita

Sam’s Southern Eatery Wichita , 2706 N. Amidon in Wichita

Scooter’s Coffee , 3480 N. Ridge Road in Wichita

Sharetea Wichita , 8025 E. Peachtree Lane in Wichita

Smoothie King , 711 E. Douglas, Suite 101 in Wichita

Subway , 4900 E. Pawnee, Suite 102 in Wichita

Sweetpop’s , 550 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Tacos Y Gorditas Los Corrales Dgo (mobile vendor/food truck), 3150 N. Park Place in Wichita

Tamales Marycano (mobile vendor/food truck), 2206 W. MacArthur, Lot 21 in Wichita

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen , 1725 E. Douglas in Wichita

Westlake Ace Hardware , 2439 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Wyndham Garden Inn Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

