Beloved beauty spot cannot be sold for six months

The Heavens in Thrupp features a waterfall and meadows, and is loved by residents [BBC]

A much-loved beauty spot that is on the market cannot be sold for six months.

Heavens Valley in Gloucestershire has become an Asset of Community Value (ACV), Stroud District Council announced last week.

The news of its potential sale sparked a campaign from residents, who tried to raise £750,000 to buy the 102-acre Thrupp Farm site.

The ACV status means the community can conclude their bid, although the landowner is under no obligation to sell it to them. The BBC has approached the landowner for comment.

But Stroud Common Wealth, a non-profit company that supports the ownership of property for community benefit, believes the landowner is prepared to accept a well-designed and fair-priced bid by the local community.

Over the past 25 years, the company has helped bring Lansdown Hall, The Exchange in Brick Row and Oakbrook Community Farm into community ownership or use.

The ACV covers around 10 acres of the site, which is used widely by locals and visitors, which has a waterfall and meadows.

The valley sits on the edge of the town of Stroud, stretching towards Thrupp, in the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The news comes just weeks after the Heavens Valley Action Group, formed in 2023 by residents and local councillors, gained legal status as a Community Benefit Society, meaning it can now accept donations.

The community is being represented by the Heavens Valley Community Benefit Society (CBS), which was trying to raise money to buy the land.

Lucas Schoemaker, director of Stroud Common Wealth, said: "This is a great first step in protecting the Heavens Valley.

"If the Heavens Valley CBS can purchase the site it will ensure community use for generations to come and to further enhance the wonderful natural ecosystem of the site."

Mr Schoemaker encouraged people to pledge money to the campaign if they have not done so already.

He added: "It really is important now everyone in the community comes together and pledges as much as possible so the land can be secured for the people of Stroud."

