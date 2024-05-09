Beloved Calif. Teacher Allegedly Murdered by Her Adult Son: 'Touched Many Students and Colleagues' Lives'

Karyn Lombardo, 57, was remembered by a school district official as a teacher who left a “profound impact” on the Burbank, Calif., community

Karyn Lombardo/Facebook Karyn Lombardo

A California community is mourning after a beloved elementary school teacher was killed in her family home, and police allege her adult son is the killer.

Karyn Lombardo, 57, was found dead by police officers who responded to her Burbank home around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, following a report of an "unconscious female," according to a press release shared by the Burbank Police Department.

“Life-saving measures were taken by officers and paramedics, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. Authorities added that Lombardo lived in the home with her adult son and her husband.

According to police, a subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of Lombardo’s adult son, 25-year-old Kyle Lombardo, on a murder charge. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police allege Kyle killed his mother “during an altercation” inside the home. “There are no outstanding suspects or any danger to the community,” the release states.

According to KTLA, KNBC, and KABC-TV, a local school official confirmed Karyn was a teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank. She had been working at the school since 1993 and taught kindergarten, performing arts and more, KABC-TV reported.

Burbank Unified Superintendent John Paramo said in a statement shared with KTLA and other news outlets that Karyn left a “profound impact” on the community.

“Her dedication, warmth, and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues’ lives,” Paramo said, per KTLA. “Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Paramo for comment.

According to police, Kyle was being held on $2 million bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, May 9.

Police are asking anyone with information on the ongoing investigation to contact the department’s detectives at (818) 238-3210.



