Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Not Photographed Together Publicly for 47 Days amid Reports of Tension

The couple, who were originally together from 2002 to 2004, reunited in 2021 and married the following year

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for One&Only; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez in February; Ben Affleck on May 2

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been publicly photographed together for 47 days as reports of tension in their marriage continue to mount.

The high-profile couple’s lack of joint appearances — they were last snapped together holding hands in New York City March 30 — has fueled speculation that there may be trouble between the Air actor-director, 51, and the "I’m Real" singer, 54.

Lopez spent time in New York in April and early May promoting her upcoming Netflix movie Atlas and preparing for the 2024 Met Gala, of which she served as co-chair and attended without Affleck. She also spent time filming the movie Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

The Oscar winning Argo director, meanwhile, has been filming The Accountant 2 on the west coast, and attended the May 5 Roast of Tom Brady solo.

PEOPLE did not immediately hear back from reps for Affleck or Lopez.

The couple, who famously dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021. They eloped in Las Vegas the following July, then held a star-studded reception for friends and family the next month at Affleck’s 87-acre compound outside Savannah.

Aliah Anderson/Gett Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala on May 6 in New York City

Guests included Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, as well as the couple’s blended family members: Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the kids Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Since reuniting, Lopez has been vocal about their romantic journey in interviews and in the 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

At a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles in February, Lopez said it was “scary” to open up about her life — and hinted Affleck needed some prodding to join her.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ben Affleck on May 11 in Los Angeles

"The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all,” she said at the event.

"I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, 'Is this weird?' He's like, 'Yes.' I said, 'You're crazy.' I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I'm a crazy one. I get that part," she said.

"But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you're playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it's like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do."



