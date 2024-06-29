Ben Carson said Trump could have phrased remarks about 'Black jobs' in a better way

WASHINGTON − Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump could have phrased his remarks about “Black jobs” during the first debate in a better way.

Trump’s remarks came when he was slamming President Joe Biden on immigration. The former president argued that “the millions of people he's allowed to come in through the border, they're taking Black jobs.”

Carson told CNN Friday that the former president was referring to “people at the lower end of the economic scale, and that those frequently unskilled jobs are taken by people who come in here illegally, making them unavailable for our people.”

“It probably could have been phrased in a better way,” he added.

Carson also dismissed concerns that Trump’s remarks came off as offensive. “What we really have to do is start not picking apart what people say but actually asking what is the meaning of what they're saying,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ben Carson said Trump could have phrased 'Black jobs' in a better way