Best moments from Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour shows including Travis Kelce on stage appearance

Taylor Swift commanded the capital’s attention with her three sold-out Wembley stadium concerts (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sent London into a frenzy as the singer took over Wembley Stadium for three incredible concerts over the weekend.

Known for creating viral moments, Taylor's stunning three-hour show sparked a flurry of social media clips. Highlights included a surprise appearance from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and a slew of A-list celebrities in attendance.

The show even had a royal touch, with Prince William showing off his dad dancing skills while attending Saturday's concert with his son George and daughter Charlotte.

This was just the beginning, as the superstar will return to London for five more shows in August – hopefully with the announcement of Reputation TV by then.

Here are the most memorable highlights from London nights one, two, and three:

Travis Kelce’s surprise stage debut

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance during her Tortured Poets Department set at night three in London.

The NFL star joined two of Swift’s dancers on stage, dressed in a top hat and tuxedo, while she changed from her cream dress into her I Can Do It With A Broken Heart set.

Kelce playfully applied makeup to the singer’s face during the skit, where the singer feigns reluctance to perform. In a dramatic moment, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lifted his girlfriend and carried her across the stage, prompting an ecstatic response from the audience.

During another heart warming moment, Swift blew a kiss to Travis, who blushed as he exited the stage.

Throughout the weekend, the couple had been seen grinning and waving at each other, with Kelce hosting in the VIP tent. His debut on the Eras Tour was the perfect finale to their joyful interactions.

Prince William shakes it off

Prince William delighted fans with his gleeful 'dad dancing' at Taylor Swift's first London gig on Friday.

The US pop star posed for a selfie with the Prince of Wales, his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Footage later emerged of the royal breaking out his best moves as Swift performed her 2014 hit single Shake It Off.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account posted an adorable photo of William, George, and Charlotte alongside Swift, which was captioned: “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!”

Soon after, Swift posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, adding: “Happy birthday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” in a touching message to the heir for his 42nd birthday.

William and Taylor have known each other for years, having shared the stage at Kensington Palace to perform Livin' On A Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event in 2013.

Sir Paul McCartney dances with Swifties

Legendary Sir Paul McCartney didn’t just attend the Eras Tour; he joined in the fun by dancing with fans.

The Beatles star ventured out, exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties and even took a moment to dance with a group.

Stepping away from the bustling VIP tent, the 82-year-old icon was captured dancing to one of her latest hits, But Daddy I Love Him, among the crowd.

One fan shared on X: “Paul McCartney lived through Beatlemania and now he's experiencing Swiftie-mania six decades later.”

McCartney was also seen playing to the crowd as he walked across the standing area, waving his arms and greeting fans.

The Liverpudlian singer was joined by his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell.

Tom Cruise trades friendship bracelets

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise made a splash at Swift's Eras Tour, joining Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie in the VIP tent for both Saturday and Sunday's shows.

The 61-year-old actor was all smiles as he danced along to Shake It Off, a clear favourite among celebrities in attendance. While Swift’s boyfriend shared a joyful moment with the movie star, placing his hands on his shoulders during the energetic performance.

True to the tour's tradition, the Top Gun actor embraced the Swiftie spirit by exchanging friendship bracelets with fans in the crowd.

One excited fan captured the moment, expressing her admiration for his film Vanilla Sky, a 2001 sci-fi thriller that starred a younger Cruise.

Hugh Grant thanks Swift and her boyfriend

Another night, another celebrity sighting at the Eras Tour - this time with Hugh Grant enjoying the VIP tent.

"Dear @taylorswift13," he posted on X. "You have an incredible show, an amazing and hospitable team, and an excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots)."

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

The Bridget Jones star attended the second night at Wembley, missing Travis Kelce’s stage appearance. During Taylor’s concert, the 63-year-old was spotted munching on carrots while dancing with his wife and daughter.

He added: “Thanks so much from one aging London boy, wife, and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge hot-foot it to the VIP tent

In a delightful moment, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott were seen sprinting back to the VIP tent to catch her performance of Style.

The 38-year-old actress and director attended Sunday night's Eras tour concert with her ‘hot priest' co-star, 47 and appeared to be having a ball as they were captured dancing in the A-list area with other celebrities like Sophie Turner.

However, one particular moment captured the hearts of Swifties online when the pair were casually walking away from the VIP tent, smiling and waving at fans, possibly heading for a drink or a restroom break.

But as soon as the first notes of Style echoed through the stadium, the All of Us Strangers stopped abruptly, grabbed Waller-Bridge’s arm, and shook his head.

Realising they didn't want to miss the performance, he took her hand, and they both dashed back to the tent, eager to enjoy the hit song.

Surprise acoustic sets featuring Hayley Williams and Gracie Abrams

Every Swiftie anticipates the highlight of the evening: discovering which surprise songs she’ll play during her acoustic set.

Each night of her tour, the Wildest Dream singer delights her audience with a several tracks from her extensive catalog. London audiences were treated to unforgettable moments, including a seamless mashup of tracks from 1989, seamlessly transitioning from Out of the Woods to Is It Over Now? and the poignant Clean.

😭 Hayley Williams struggles to find her mark to exit the stage after performing Castles Crumbling#LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/xaWd3wtH9q — The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 23, 2024

Interestingly, some anticipated tracks like So Long, London and London Boy were absent from this setlist, but with five more shows ahead, fans remain hopeful for surprises. The crowd erupted with joy when Taylor delivered a powerful mashup of Hits Different and Death By a Thousand Cuts on Friday night, followed by emotional performances of The Black Dog and Come Back...Be Here.

The excitement peaked on night two when Paramore’s Hayley Williams joined her on stage for a piano duet of Castles Crumbling. Despite their chemistry, the Misery Business singer hilariously struggled to find her exit in the dark, needing assistance to leave.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams performing "us." for the first time ever at today's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/WsswCLn7UP — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

Swift’s final London show featured a special appearance by Gracie Abrams, who joined her for a heartfelt rendition of their new song Us, days prior

The Grammy winner isn’t done yet in Europe as she heads to Dublin, The Netherlands, and Germany before returning to London for her final European shows later this summer.