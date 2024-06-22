The Best Photos from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Night in London
Celebs stepped out and the singer shimmered as she hit the stage at the iconic Wembley Stadium
She made the whole place shimmer — and then some.
Taylor Swift charmed the crowd once again on Friday, June 21, kicking off two nights of Eras Tour concerts in London at Wembley Stadium.
Among the adoring fans were her boyfriend Travis Kelce, her parents and Travis's brother Jason, who was seeing the show for the first time alongside his wife, Kylie.
And there was even a royal presence as Prince William and his family celebrated his 42nd birthday at the concert.
Here, see the best photos from the night as the European leg of Swift's tour rolls on.
Happy to be Here!
Gotta "Shake It Off!"
She had to "Shake It Off!" for the London crowd!
Emerges from a "Lavender Haze"
Lounging Around
The Ringleader!
Looking "Enchanted"
All Eyes on Her
Ethereal in White
Take a Seat!
Back to the Beginning
Stage Struttin'
Standing Tall
"Red" Hot Look
Read the original article on People.