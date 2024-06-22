The Best Photos from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Night in London

Celebs stepped out and the singer shimmered as she hit the stage at the iconic Wembley Stadium

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

She made the whole place shimmer — and then some.

Taylor Swift charmed the crowd once again on Friday, June 21, kicking off two nights of Eras Tour concerts in London at Wembley Stadium.

Among the adoring fans were her boyfriend Travis Kelce, her parents and Travis's brother Jason, who was seeing the show for the first time alongside his wife, Kylie.



And there was even a royal presence as Prince William and his family celebrated his 42nd birthday at the concert.

Here, see the best photos from the night as the European leg of Swift's tour rolls on.

Happy to be Here!

Jo Hale/Redferns Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Gotta "Shake It Off!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

She had to "Shake It Off!" for the London crowd!



Emerges from a "Lavender Haze"

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Lounging Around

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

The Ringleader!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Looking "Enchanted"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

All Eyes on Her

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Ethereal in White

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Take a Seat!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Back to the Beginning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Stage Struttin'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

Standing Tall

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

"Red" Hot Look

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs on June 21, 2024 in London, England.

