All the Best Photos from Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam 2024

The NFL star hosted the latest Kelce Jam, presented by Jim Beam, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, over the weekend

What happens at Kelce Jam definitely doesn't stay at Kelce Jam.

Travis Kelce was up to all of his hilarious antics on Saturday, May 18, at the 2024 version of their event, a music festival that takes over the town of Bonner Springs, Kansas.

This year's lineup of course included hosting duty from the NFL star, in addition to performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and more surprise guests.

More than 20,000 people were expected at the event, which was presented by Jim Beam and featured food from local Kansas City vendors at UberEats Merchant Row.

Here, see the best photos from Kelce Jam 2024!

All Smiles

Saying Hey

Time to Eat

Ballin'

Rock on

Denim on Denim

Man of the Hour

Sea of Fans

Music Man

Onstage Fun

Read the original article on People.