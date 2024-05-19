All the Best Photos from Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam 2024

Kate Hogan, Nicholas Rice
·1 min read

The NFL star hosted the latest Kelce Jam, presented by Jim Beam, in Bonner Springs, Kansas, over the weekend

<p>Medium Rare</p> Travis Kelce.

Medium Rare

Travis Kelce.

What happens at Kelce Jam definitely doesn't stay at Kelce Jam.

Travis Kelce was up to all of his hilarious antics on Saturday, May 18, at the 2024 version of their event, a music festival that takes over the town of Bonner Springs, Kansas.

This year's lineup of course included hosting duty from the NFL star, in addition to performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and more surprise guests.

More than 20,000 people were expected at the event, which was presented by Jim Beam and featured food from local Kansas City vendors at UberEats Merchant Row.

Here, see the best photos from Kelce Jam 2024!

All Smiles

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Medium Rare

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Saying Hey

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Time to Eat

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Medium Rare

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Ballin'

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Rock on

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Medium Rare

**Please include full event title: Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam

Denim on Denim

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Man of the Hour

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Sea of Fans

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Music Man

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

Onstage Fun

<p>Medium Rare</p>

Medium Rare

