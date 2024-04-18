Beyoncé Brings the ‘Cowboy Carter’ Fashion Experience to Japan in Ferragamo Suit and Bolo Tie for Yamazaki Whiskey Tasting With Jay-Z

Beyoncé blended Western dressing with sleek suiting on Wednesday while in Japan.

The superstar songstress shared a new post to Instagram, wearing a khaki Ferragamo suit and trenchcoat from the label’s spring 2023 line. Beyoncé added on square-toe boots, a turquoise bolo tie and wool cowboy hat, completing her look with silver statement earrings and a brown patent leather clutch, which was custom-made by the Italian label.

Stylist Shiona Turini dressed Beyoncé for the occasion. Turini, who also works as a costume designer, curated the singer’s wardrobe for her “Renaissance” tour in 2023.

Hairdresser Neal Farinah styled Beyoncé’s platinum blond tresses in a braid, while makeup artist Rokael Lizama gave the singer brown eyeliner and a matte pink-nude lip.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé gave the Canadian tuxedo a “Cowboy Carter” twist, wearing a dark-wash denim skirt suit from Alexander McQueen‘s spring 2024 collection. Featuring a corseted waist, lace-up details and a micromini hemline, Beyoncé accessorized with oversize aviators and a black cowboy hat.

Tooled leather Givenchy Shark Lock boots and a blue leather “Jolene” purse by Ozias completed Beyoncé’s Western-inspired ensemble.

“We made it,” designer Marc Ozias wrote on Instagram. “I told my mom a very long time ago that Beyoncé would wear my bag. Please never give up on your dreams.”

Beyoncé’s handbag references her cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” which appears on “Cowboy Carter.” Parton also lent her voice to an interlude titled “Dolly P” and is featured on “Tyrant.”

Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé’s latest album marks her first full-length foray into country music.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram last month. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé at Luar Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear

Beyoncé at the 66th Grammy Awards

Beyonce in a look from her new collection Ivy Park Rodeo.

Beyoncé began incorporating Western wear into her wardrobe with the release of her 2022 album, “Renaissance.” In promotional images for her recent world tour, the pop star sported a mirrored cowboy hat akin to a disco ball. Meanwhile, at the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé accessorized her Louis Vuitton skirt suit with a Stetson chapeau.

