Biden blames international travel for poor debate performance, says he nearly 'fell asleep on stage'

STORY: Japan’s Mt Fuji, an icon of the country and its tallest peak, is now for ticket holders only.This new gate at the trailhead opened for the first time at 3 a.m. Monday.It’s a reaction to what local authorities say is a recent surge of inbound tourists from overseas that, they say, has led to both harm to Fuji's environment and an uptick in the number of under-prepared climbers in need of rescue.Now if you want to journey up the mountain, you'll need to pay a 2,000 yen fee, about 12 dollars.That nets you a wristband granting access between 3 in the morning and 4 pm. But, once 4,000 people pass through the gate, entry is restricted.Japanese hikers on Monday were supportive of the move."I think Mount Fuji will be very happy if everyone is more conscious about the environment and things like taking garbage home with them.""I think having a system where you reserve in advance is good. I think it'd get dangerous if there were too many people."Authorities say there are exceptions to the limit: those with reservations for mountain huts closer to Fuji's peak, where people often rest if they split the hike over two days, will be able to pass outside those hours.In explaining the fees, Yamanashi prefecture governor Kotaro Nagasaki told reporters last month the country should focus on attracting "higher spending visitors" over sheer masses of people.Japan has seen a record pace of inbound tourism.This last May saw a surge in arrivals, some 60% up from the year before, and nearly 10% higher than May 2019.The country’s currency is the weakest its been in decades, enticing visitors pent-up from years of lockdowns and eager to get more for their money.But the surge has raised worries of over-tourism at hot spots around Japan.In June, the mayor of Himeji, home to an iconic castle, floated the idea of charging foreigners a fee three times higher than the standard 1,000 yen rate to enter the site.:: May, 2024And this week isn’t even the first measure taken tied to Mt. Fuji.In May, officials set up an 8-foot-high barrier to block sight of the mountain behind a Lawson convenience store, which had gone viral for views of it set against Fuji as a backdrop.Locals complained that the visitors refused to obey rules on littering and parking.