Biden Campaign Calls Trump Donors ‘Billionaires, Scammers, Extremists and Racists’ | Video

Michael Tyler, the communications director for President Biden’s reelection campaign, chose violence on Saturday when he summed up Trump donors with four select descriptors. Tyler told MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton the group is made up of “a bunch of billionaires, scammers, extremists and racists who understand that if they fund Trump’s legal fees, he’s going to cut their taxes by the cuts on Social Security.”

The pair were discussing the recently announced news that the Biden campaign has raised $192 million in donations this year. Trump and the GOP have raised $93 million in the same span of time.

Of those donations, Tyler said, “I think what’s important is not only the money that we have raised, but how we have raised it and what it’s funding at this point in time,” he explained. “Now, you mentioned the grassroots component, the first quarter of this campaign, the majority of the money that we raised was actually grassroots donations.”

Since DNC donors have the luxury of knowing their money is going to the campaign, they are giving what they can, he added. “Those are people like nurses and teachers who are going to Joebiden.com and giving five or 10 bucks at a time, because we understand what Joe Biden has done over the course of the past three years, and we understand what’s at stake in this election and what we can achieve with another term in office.”

Donations to President Biden’s campaign are supporting efforts to reach voters in battleground states, where the DNC has established staff and offices, “calling voters having conversations in communities, making sure that our digital organizing capacity is allowing us to reach voters across a whole range of mediums right so that we’re able to have conversations every single day.”

“So I guess it’s no surprise that he’s investing in somebody like Donald Trump, who’s rooting for the economy to crash, but the whole lot of them is a bunch of billionaires, scammers, extremists and racists who understand that if they fund Trump’s legal fees, he’s going to cut their taxes by the cuts on Social Security,” he continued.

Tyler added that the “fundamental contrast” between the donations the two campaigns have received is that “we’re building up and how it’s allowing us to communicate with the voters and the money that Trump’s raising from a bunch of billionaires it’s doing nothing more than paying off his legal fees right now.”

