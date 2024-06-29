Biden hits fundraising trail in show of strength after dismal debate performance

Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw
·1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns in Raleigh

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Joe Biden embarks on a series of fundraising events across two states on Saturday as he works to stamp out a crisis of confidence in his re-election campaign following a feeble debate performance that dismayed his fellow Democrats.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the upscale New York beach enclave known as the Hamptons for a campaign fundraiser hosted by hedge-fund billionaire Barry Rosentein. Later in the day, he will travel to New Jersey for a fundraiser hosted by wealthy New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Fellow hedge-fund founder Eric Mindich and his Tony Award-winning producer wife Stacey, celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and actor Michael J. Fox are all listed as members of the host committee at the New York event, according to an invitation seen by Reuters.

Biden told a rally in North Carolina on Friday he intended to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the November presidential election, giving no sign he would heed calls from Democrats who want him to drop out of the race.

Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses during Thursday night's debate heightened voter concerns that the 81-year-old might not be fit to serve another four-year term.

The Biden campaign on Saturday boasted it had raised more than $27 million between debate day through Friday evening, but questions remain about whether the debate performance will hurt fundraising, at least in the short term.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden vows to win election after shaky debate

    STORY: BIDEN: “I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”U.S. president Joe Biden gave no sign of dropping out of the presidential race during a rally in North Carolina on Friday……a day after a feeble debate performance against his Republican rival Donald Trump that dismayed his fellow Democrats.BIDEN: “I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. (AUDIENCE CHEERS)”Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses during the debate heightened voter concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term…even prompting some of his fellow Democrats to wonder whether they could replace him as their candidate for the Nov. 5 election.Trump: “He studied very hard. He studied so hard that he didn't know what the hell he was doing.”Meanwhile Trump - who put forward a series of falsehoods throughout the debate - appeared to take a victory lap Friday afternoon at a dueling rally in Virginia.“He got the debate rules that he wanted. He got the date that he wanted. He got the network that he wanted…”[FLASH]"We need more substance and voters deserve more substance.”Julia Azari is a political science professor at Marquette University.“...the proof there is going to be in kind what the polls look like next week. More than, more than anything, a sort of --- did this move the needle? [FLASH] it's very hard to take this out of the context of what's going on with Trump. You know, I think no matter how badly Biden did, the felony convictions, -- a much more significant story, a much more substantive story - that didn't change the polls very much."The Biden campaign said it raised $14 million on Thursday and Friday and posted its single best hour of fundraising immediately after the debate. The Trump campaign said it raised $8 million on debate night. Biden, already the oldest American president in history, faced only token opposition during the party's months-long nominating contest.He has secured enough support to guarantee his spot as the Democratic nominee.Trump likewise overcame his intra-party challengers early in the year, setting the stage for a long and bitter general election fight.

  • Takeaways: How Trump's possible VP pick shifted on LGBTQ+ issues as his presidential bid neared

    North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is little-known on the national stage but is now a top choice to be former President Donald Trump' s vice presidential running mate. The wealthy software entrepreneur has led North Dakota like a CEO.

  • Hear what Joe and Jill Biden said about his debate performance

    Joe Biden and Jill Biden both praised Biden’s performance at the CNN Presidential Debate against former President Donald Trump. Some Democrats criticized Biden’s performance and are questioning whether he should remain in the race.

  • Pulling People Out of Poverty, Eviction 'Right to Counsel' Findings Released

    Pulling People Out of Poverty, Eviction 'Right to Counsel' Findings Released

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Paulina Gretzky throws husband Dustin Johnson a western-themed 40th birthday bash: A timeline of their relationship

    The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Here Are The Best Twitter Jokes About The Presidential Debate Last Night

    "ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare."

  • Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video

    "The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergBiden's Defiance Has Democrats Fearing They'll Lose White HouseGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySupreme Court O

  • Tom Cruise and Son Connor Spend Time Together in London During Rare Outing

    The actor is a father to three children

  • The Onion Goes Nuclear With Explosive Trump-Biden Debate Headline

    The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.

  • ‘The View’ Joins Calls for Biden to Drop Out for Good of ‘Humanity’

    The hosts of The View typically tape their Friday morning show on Thursday. But they were more than ready to go live after Thursday night’s debate and mostly came to the conclusion that the incumbent president should “step down,” as his performance was “stunningly worse” than expected.While moderator Whoopi Goldberg declined to switch up her schedule to appear on a Friday like she did when Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, A

  • Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos from Well-Deserved Family Vacation

    Carrie Underwood took a well-deserved break to spend some quality time with her two sons and her husband Mike Fisher at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • The first debate was a complete disaster for Joe Biden

    Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.

  • Kim Kardashian Spotted Jet Skiing in a Bikini During Yacht Vacation in Greece: Photo

    The SKKN by Kim founder was spotted snapping selfies with a friend during an adventurous day out on the water

  • NHL draft winners, losers: Surprise pick's priceless reaction, Celine Dion highlight Day 1

    The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.

  • ‘I really don’t know what he said – and I don’t think he does either’: Trump pulls no punches as Biden struggles in debate

    The first debate began with Biden spluttering and tripping over his own words, while Trump rambled

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”