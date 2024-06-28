Biden is reaching out to Latin American through economic partnerships | Opinion

Two years ago, President Joe Biden hosted leaders from across our hemisphere in Los Angeles for the Ninth Summit of the Americas. It was a successful gathering that galvanized ambitious new regional partnerships on economic integration, migration, and climate change.

When the president—my longtime Senate colleague—asked me to help organize the Los Angeles summit, I did not fully appreciate the work ahead. The prior administration’s neglect and, at times, outright hostility toward our neighbors had left many countries skeptical of the United States’ commitment to the region.

It took intense shuttle diplomacy and extensive discussions with regional leaders about President Biden’s forward-looking vision for a more prosperous, democratic, inclusive, and secure hemisphere to overcome this skepticism.

Success was achieved because President Biden put forward concrete commitments to work hand-in-hand with our partners to advance shared goals—deepening economic cooperation, implementing more effective policies for managing migration, and preparing for the climate crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership through the comprehensive Root Causes Strategy has created opportunities for the people of Central America in their home countries, including by mobilizing over $5.2 billion in private sector investment.

Of the many important initiatives President Biden announced at the Los Angeles summit, I am particularly optimistic about the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity.

During my conversations with nearly every head of state in the Americas, their top request was almost always related to deepening economic ties with the U.S. – through U.S. investment, trade, and more integrated supply chains. If we want to offer a compelling alternative to strategic competitors like China, we need to provide a clear onramp to the U.S. economy.

Allow me to share what we have accomplished with the Americas Partnership.

In November 2023, President Biden invited his 11 counterparts to the White House for the inaugural Americas Partnership Leaders’ Summit, where they released the East Room Declaration. This declaration kicked off a series of high-level meetings, working groups and initiatives aimed at making the Americas the world’s most economically competitive and integrated region.

We are already seeing results.

The Americas Partnership Platform—an innovative investment framework between IDB Invest and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation—has identified $3 billion in potential high-standard infrastructure projects and will grow that number.

The Americas Partnership Accelerator—which President Biden and his Canadian and Uruguayan counterparts announced last year—is recruiting the first cohorts of innovative entrepreneurs who will soon start a robust training program. And, venture capitalists across the Americas have expressed enthusiasm for this initiative.

We have also made progress in supporting the booming U.S. semiconductor industry by upskilling a complementary regional workforce. In January, the State Department convened nearly 200 industry, government and academic experts to develop training programs for the Americas Partnership Digital Center of Excellence in Costa Rica.

In short, we are investing in infrastructure, innovation, and workers to build a more competitive and connected regional economy. Through the Americas Partnership, we are showing up for our partners in a way that matters most to them and the United States.

But it’s not just us. Our partners in the Americas have also demonstrated their leadership and ownership of the Americas Partnership.

Uruguay is pulling together a network of angel investors to finance entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, whose ideas will drive innovation in our hemisphere. Chile has initiated workshops on leveraging space technology to address regional challenges like forest fires and water scarcity.

Other countries across the region have also taken notice. Eight additional countries have expressed interest in joining the Americas Partnership because they recognize the value of being part of a U.S.-led regional economic framework.

I have also been heartened to see that even in today’s polarized political environment, both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and House support this affirmative U.S. economic strategy for the Americas.

As we look forward to the 2025 Americas Partnership Leaders’ Summit in Costa Rica, where we will see even more progress, I am optimistic about what President Biden initiated in Los Angeles two years ago.

To my friends in Latin America and the Caribbean, I am proud to say the U. S. is committed to building a more prosperous future together.

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd is the U.S. Department of State Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas.