Biden Says He Needs More Sleep and Won’t Do Events After 8

Joe Biden’s week from hell was punctuated on the Fourth of July, with sources revealing he told Democratic governors behind closed doors that he, the most powerful politician on the planet, has asked his advisers to no longer schedule events that begin later than 8 p.m.

It’s a bombshell revelation, first reported by The New York Times, that further calls into question Biden’s fitness and position atop Democrats’ presidential ticket.

Biden has been adamant since his disaster of a debate a week ago that he has no plans to bow out of the 2024 election, despite some top Democrats, donors, and physicians sharing publicly that he’s physically incapable of another four years.

‘Pass the Torch’: Even Biden’s Deep-Pocketed Business Backers Want Him Out

Thursday’s report appears to confirm Biden backers’ biggest fears—that, at 81, the president has become a part-time leader, only comfortable serving in his full capacity early in the day.

Sources told the Times that Biden said he’s stepping back from evening events so he can get more sleep. The comments came in a meeting with Democratic governors who flew to Washington for a meeting Wednesday that Biden’s camp hoped would reassure he’s still in command of his job.

Since Biden’s debate performance, in which he struggled to speak coherently at times and did little to push back against an avalanche of lies spewed by Donald Trump, there’s been multiple damning reports about Biden’s declining cognitive state.

Trump Turns Kamala F-Word Rant into Ad: ‘No Tax on Tips’

That included a report from Axios, which wrote Saturday—citing White House sources—that Biden has recently struggled to work productively beyond 4 p.m. most days.

Last week’s debate was held at 9 p.m. local time, well past the president’s soon-t0-be bedtime. The next debate, slated for September, is expected to begin at the same time.

Spokespeople for Biden’s campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.