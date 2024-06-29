Biden vows to fight on in first speech after Trump debate

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read

US President Joe Biden has hit back at criticism over his age, telling supporters in a fiery speech that he will win re-election in November after a poor debate performance fuelled concern about his candidacy.

"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," he told a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina on Friday, one day after he struggled in the televised showdown with his Republican rival Donald Trump.

"I don’t walk as easy as I used to... I don’t debate as well as I used to," he acknowledged. "But I know what I do know, I know how to tell the truth [and] I know how to do this job."

Mr Biden, 81, said he believed with his "heart and soul" that he could serve another term, as the cheering crowd in Raleigh chanted “four more years”.

Trump, meanwhile, held a rally of his own in Virginia just hours later, where he hailed a "big victory" in the debate, which CNN said was viewed by 48 million people on television and millions more online. "Joe Biden's problem is not his age," the 78-year-old Trump said. "It's his competence. He's grossly incompetent."

The former president said he did not believe speculation that Mr Biden would drop out of the race, saying he "does better in polls" than other Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

While questions over Mr Biden's age are not new, his shaky performance on the debate stage - which was marked by verbal blanks, a hoarse voice and some difficult-to-follow answers - triggered panic among some Democrats who raised fresh questions about his candidacy.

Democratic officials, political operatives, and people close to the president who spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay painted a picture of an anxious party concerned about the strength of their candidate.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House speaker, said that “from a performance standpoint it wasn’t great”. Other Democrats, such as Biden’s former communications director Kate Bedingfield, called it “a really disappointing debate performance”.

Democratic donors who spoke anonymously to various media outlets were more forthright, with one calling the performance "disqualifying". "The only way it could have been more disastrous was if he had fallen off the stage. Big donors are saying... he has to go,” one Democratic operative told the Financial Times.

And on Friday, the New York Times editorial board called on Mr Biden to drop out. It said Democrats should "acknowledge that Mr Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place".

But publicly, many senior Democrats and Biden allies defended his performance as they sought to calm liberal jitters on Friday. Among those to rally behind Mr Biden were former President Barack Obama, who tweeted that "bad debate nights happen".

"This election is still a choice between someone who fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Mr Obama wrote, adding that Mr Trump is "someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit".

Mr Biden and his campaign were quick to dismiss calls for him to step down as the candidate.

"President Biden is the only person who has ever beaten Donald Trump. He will do it again," a campaign adviser said. “This election was never going to be won or lost in one rally, one conversation, or one debate. "

The Biden campaign also said the president had raised $14m from fundraisers in recent days, in an apparent effort to show it was maintaining momentum.

Mr Biden is expected to meet donors on Friday and Saturday, including at events in Manhattan and the wealthy Hamptons.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Missouri governor vetoes school safety initiative to fund gun-detection surveillance systems

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed funding Friday for a school safety initiative that would have used video surveillance software to detect guns, becoming the second governor in as many months to balk at implementing the technology.

  • Biden to supporters after debate: 'I can do this job'

    The day following a debate performance that has been widely criticized, President Biden spoke at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C. He told supporters, "I know I'm not a young man," but later added, "I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job."

  • Driver convicted in deaths of 8 people struck by SUV outside migrant shelter sentenced to 60 years

    BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • 'I feel terrible for him and America': Voters worry about Biden

    We asked voters across the political spectrum what they thought of 2024's first presidential debate.

  • Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, official says

    A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four and injuring 9 people inside the business at the time, a Suffolk County fire official said.

  • Here's why it would be tough for Democrats to replace Joe Biden on the presidential ticket

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's halting debate performance has led some in his own party to begin questioning whether he should be replaced on the ballot before November.

  • Biden’s tough path in North Carolina worsens after debate

    RALEIGH, North Carolina (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's uphill battle to win North Carolina, a state Democrats consider pivotal this election and in which they have heavily invested for months, just got steeper after his shaky showing at Thursday's presidential debate. Biden delivered a defiant speech in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday in a rare campaign rally in front of a cheering crowd. "When you get knocked down, you get back up," he said, acknowledging his poor performance against Republican contender Donald Trump and noting he doesn't speak, walk or debate as well as he used to.

  • Canada's economy grew in April, with growth expected to continue in May

    Canada's economy grew 1.1 per cent annually in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curb

  • Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video

    "The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?

    Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …

  • Opinion: SOS to Clinton and Obama: You Can End the Biden Nightmare after That Debate

    I woke up yesterday morning and started making calls.I had a 7.30 p.m. appearance on CNBC and a question to answer on a loosely floated topic: Do debates matter any more? I dialed national and local reporters, strategists, analysts, campaign veterans, winners and losers, Republicans and Democrats alike.All had the same basic answer. This far out from election day, unless there is a major gaffe or a major punch landed, it’ll be forgotten within 48 hours—maybe less, given our proximity to the July

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

    Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.