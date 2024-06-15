Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe LIVE!

Chris Billam-Smith puts his WBO cruiserweight world title on the line as he takes on Richard Riakporhe in a much-anticipated all-British rematch at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park tonight. It is five years since the rivals first fought in a thriller, when Riakporhe earned a narrow split-decision victory, and that remains the only defeat of Billam-Smith’s career.

Since then, the 33-year-old has become a world champion, beating Lawrence Okolie in front of his home fans in Bournemouth last year, before defending that strap against Mateusz Masternak. After four consecutive bouts in Bournemouth, Billam-Smith now makes the trip to south London to take on the local favourite. This is Riakporhe’s first shot at a world title as he looks to follow his rival’s lead by realising his championship dreams at the home of his beloved football team.

Elsewhere on the undercard tonight, Isaac Chamberlain fights Jack Massey for the vacant European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, while Dan Azeez looks to bounce back from his defeat to Joshua Buatsi and Ben Whittaker is expected to continue his serene progress since turning professional, with rising star Francesca Hennessy also in the ring following early wins for Lewie Pochetty, Deevorn Miller and Mitchell Frearson. Follow all the boxing action live below!

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe latest news

Start time: 5:15pm BST, main event around 10pm

How to watch: Sky Sports

Tonight's undercard in full

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe prediction

Richard Riakporhe interview

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

19:07 , George Flood

Round 5

Hennessy continues to move up through the levels against a dogged, durable and determined opponent.

Norek has plenty of heart for sure and a great engine and work rate, but is being comprehensively outworked and outthought here.

A stoppage seems unlikely, but Hennessy will be cruising to another points win.

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

19:04 , George Flood

This is trademark stuff from the incisive Hennessy through four.

She is utilising the combinations and thudding in some heavy shots, hand and foot speed working in unison very nicely.

She’s got great variety, movement, accuracy and anticipation.

A different level to Norek, who to her credit is still coming forward and trying to break Hennessy’s momentum by landing some big punches of her own.

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

18:56 , George Flood

Round 2

An initial improvement in the second from Norek as she looks to go toe to toe and trade with Hennessy, trying to prove that she is not just here to make up the numbers.

But Hennessy moves through the gears, piecing the combinations together well and attacking with venom to the body. Her left hook is a nice weapon.

This contest is scheduled for eight rounds, by the way.

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

18:55 , George Flood

Round 1

A typically smooth and stylish start from Hennessy, who shows flashes of her class to make Norek think before a scrappy end to the first.

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

18:53 , George Flood

Off we go then with the main undercard at Selhurst Park, only after Hennessy’s trainer Bradley Skeete asks a question over the belt line on Norek.

Promoter-turned-manager Mick Hennessy at ringside to watch is daughter in action...

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

18:51 , George Flood

The rain has returned with a vengeance as the ultra-confident Fran Hennessy makes her ring walk at Selhurst Park, after a spot of dancing to Soulja Boy.

The exciting and talented Hennessy, 19, has already moved to 3-0 as a pro, stopping Sonia Klos on debut before points wins over Lucrecia Belen Arrieta and Laura Valdebenito, the latter in February on the Joshua Buatsi-Dan Azeez undercard at Wembley Arena.

Poland’s Dorota Norek is 7-4 as a pro, 16 years older than her opponent at 35. She has lost three of her last four bouts.

18:36 , George Flood

Yesterday’s weigh-ins at BOXPARK Croydon were certainly interesting and feisty, with neither Chris Billam-Smith nor Richard Riakporhe willing to back down as they engaged in a lengthy and intense final face-off ahead of tonight’s main event.

The bad blood between Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey also continued as they came to literal blows before they compete for the vacant European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.

The usually composed Ben Whittaker also grabbed Ezra Arenyeka by the throat as security intervened before the latter strangely hurled a bra in his opponent’s direction.

18:23 , George Flood

The brief preliminary period of tonight’s undercard has now wrapped up at Selhurst Park, where thankfully the rain has long since stopped and the sun emerged from between the clouds.

The main portion of the undercard will be underway soon, with unbeaten rising star Francesca Hennessy looking to improve her professional record to 4-0 as she meets Poland’s Dorota Norek.

(Action Images via Reuters)

18:17 , George Flood

And a totally bizarre ending to that all-too-brief showdown between Deevorn Miller and Edwin Mosquera that had the potential to be a properly explosive war...

Bizarre ending! 😳



The referee has called off the fight after a BIG right hand from Deevorn Miller landed on Edwin Mosquera 👊#BillamSmithRiakporhe pic.twitter.com/sVAVH6DQFH — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 15, 2024

Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera

18:16 , George Flood

An utterly bizarre end to another extremely brief contest.

Miller is left holding on against the ropes under a heavy barrage of monster left hands from Mosquera, who is then caught on the back of the head by a swinging right from his opponent and says he is not able to continue.

The fight is duly waved off and Miller gets the first-round TKO to move to 7-1.

So strange.

18:08 , George Flood

Here’s that crushing left hook that saw budding British heavyweight Lewie Pochetty move to 2-0 against Tobie Vermeire in the first fight of the evening at Selhurst Park...

BIG LEFT HOOK! 👊



Lewie Pochetty gets the knockout and moves to 2-0 as a professional! 👏#BillamSmithRiakporhe pic.twitter.com/uSdikUfxbK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 15, 2024

Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera

18:00 , George Flood

No breaks here as we go straight into the third and final fight on the early undercard at Selhurst Park.

It’s another four-rounder, in the cruiserweight division as Londoner Deevorn Miller faces Colombian Edwin Mosquera.

Mitchell Frearson beats Marco Simmonds on points

17:54 , George Flood

A decent scrap between two very game fighters, but Frearson clearly the superior performer despite being quite marked up and cut just above his right eye.

Simmonds tried to apply relentless pressure throughout the four rounds and landed plenty of shots of his own, but the much cleaner and more eye-catching work came from the more experienced Frearson throughout.

A solid performance on a week’s notice! Referee Bob Williams scored it 40-36 in his favour.

Mitchell Frearson vs Marco Simmonds

17:42 , George Flood

Round 2

A decent second, with Simmonds still trying to walk down the more experienced Frearson and catch him against the ropes as he targets the body.

But Frearson is keeping him at bay nicely at times with a decent variety of shots under plenty of pressure, including a lovely uppercut that lands flush.

Simmonds’ face looks reddened as he gets picked off a lot while trying to keep forcing the tempo.

Mitchell Frearson vs Marco Simmonds

17:38 , George Flood

Round 1

An even and tightly-contested first round between these two British middleweights.

Both look sprightly and aggressive, willing to throw plenty of punches.

Both want to hold centre ring, with Simmonds then walking down Frearson.

Mitchell Frearson vs Marco Simmonds

17:32 , George Flood

Here we go in another four-rounder scheduled at late notice...

Mitchell Frearson vs Marco Simmonds

17:32 , George Flood

Anyway, inclement weather conditions aside, on we go with the early stages of tonight’s undercard.

10-1 Hornchurch middleweight Mitchell Frearson, 32, meets Dudley’s 2-1 Marco Simmonds next.

Both of these men are on the comeback trail after defeats, Frearson stopped by Brad Pauls in an English title fight at York Hall last September.

He outpointed Jordan Grannum on his comeback last month, while Simmonds had a defeat by Joe Blundell sandwiched between wins over Paul Cummings and Connor Meanwell.

17:26 , George Flood

The rain is really falling hard at Selhurst Park now, with the few people already at ringside getting the waterproof ponchos out.

Hopefully just a brief shower that doesn’t have too much of an impact on tonight’s action.

Lewie Pochetty stops Tobie Vermeire in first round

17:22 , George Flood

Well, that certainly didn’t last long!

Superb from Pochetty, who quickly gets to work behind a stiff jab and lands some thudding right hands early in the opening round.

Vermeire is already marked up and is trying to throw some wide shots, but leaves himself wide open to a crushing left hook upstairs that sends him sinking to the canvas. What a shot.

Vermeire stays down and the fight is waved off. A statement first-round knockout for Lewie, who moves to 2-0.

Lewie Pochetty vs Tobie Vermeire

17:19 , George Flood

Tonight’s huge Boxxer event is now officially underway at a rainy Selhurst Park!

Can up-and-coming heavyweight Lewie Pochetty make it an explosive start to proceedings?

Lewie Pochetty vs Tobie Vermeire begins undercard

17:15 , George Flood

The early stages of tonight’s undercard will be underway very shortly at Selhurst Park, where the rain is now falling.

First up it’s to the heavyweight division, where Barnet’s 1-0 Lewie ‘Destruction’ Pochetty meets the winless Welshman Tobie Vermeire in a scheduled four-rounder.

Pochetty began his professional career with a stoppage victory over Estonia’s Mait Metsis at York Hall less than a month ago.

This fight was only added to the bill a couple of days ago, so both men have had preciously little time to prepare.

Billam-Smith questions if Riakporhe can handle stadium step up

17:04 , George Flood

Chris Billam-Smith knows all about big stadium occasions of course, having defeated friend and former training partner Lawrence Okolie in front of an adoring home crowd at his beloved Bournemouth’s Dean Court to realise his world title dreams last May.

But it’s going to be a totally new experience for Richard Riakporhe, whose last bout - a dominant second-round stoppage of France’s Dylan Bregeon in November - was at a rather more low-key venue at The Halls in Wolverhampton.

And Billam-Smith - a veteran of so many raucous and unforgettable nights on the south coast - has questioned if his rival will be able to handle a whole new level of pressure on such a big stage at Selhurst Park, where he is the celebrated home favourite.

"I think the closer the fight will get the more he will realise what a big occasion it is and the show's built around him, isn't it? That's going to take its toll for sure if he can't deal with it," he told Sky Sports.

"He's coming from boxing on an undercard, quite low down the bill in Wolverhampton, against a low-level opponent to where we're at now and he hasn't really had any acid tests. So all that will come to his mind I think.

"It's another great occasion for me. Which is what I love anyway, otherwise I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in. It'll be interesting to see how he deals with it."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Running order

16:51 , George Flood

Here’s the running order for tonight’s festivities at Selhurst Park, which is hosting the event as part of its centenary celebrations...

Your 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 for tonight 🤝



Tonight’s Main Event will be on Sky Sports Showcase, alongside Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Tune in around 9pm for the top of the bill 🔥#BillamSmithRiakporhe | 15.06.24 | Selhurst Park | @SkySportsBoxing | @peacock… pic.twitter.com/5D3sHEvuUJ — BOXXER (@boxxer) June 15, 2024

Richard Riakporhe interview: On Madonna, modelling and near-death experience

16:42 , George Flood

Richard Riakporhe woke up in a hospital bed, aged 15, to be told he was lucky to be alive, writes Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie.

Stabbed in the chest in a mobile phone robbery, the knife caught his artery and surgeons had to saw through his sternum to stem the internal bleeding.

A few miles from the south London estate where the stabbing took place, life has come full circle, as the 34-year-old Riakporhe prepares to fight Chris Billam-Smith at Selhurst Park.

Riakporhe has crammed a remarkable amount into the intervening years: boxer, Burberry model, sometime dining companion of Naomi Campbell, close friend of Madonna and head of an eponymous foundation to combat knife crime.

Pondering what his 15-year-old self would have said of his subsequent trajectory, he said: “I would have said, ‘What movie are you talking about?’ If someone had told me what’s happened, I would say, ‘What is this nonsense’.”

Click here to read the full interview

(Getty Images)

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe prediction

16:30 , George Flood

The big-hitting Riakporhe had his hand raised the last time these two British rivals met in a close and absorbing contest on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas undercard at the O2 Arena back in July 2019, with the judges returning scorecards of 97-92, 95-94, 93-96.

Ultimately his formidable power told in the end, with the otherwise hugely durable Billam-Smith bloodied in the seventh round and receiving a standing count from the referee.

But the Bournemouth favourite has continued to go from strength to strength since then while competing at a higher level and will be brimming with confidence to avenge his only career loss to date.

We expect another captivating war tonight that truly could go either way, but this time with Billam-Smith utilising all that extra experience gained and doing enough to just about shade another tight decision.

Billam-Smith to win a thrilling contest on points.

(Getty Images)

Tonight's undercard in full

16:27 , George Flood

Main undercard

Ben Whittaker vs Ezra Arenyeka

Isaac Chamberlain vs Jack Massey

Dan Azeez vs Hrvoje Sep

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek

Early undercard

Mitchell Frearson vs Marco Simmonds

Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera

Lewie Pochetty vs Tobie Vermeire

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe

16:25 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe is being shown live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe live

16:21 , George Flood

Chris Billam-Smith takes on Richard Riakporhe tonight in a massive all-British cruiserweight rematch at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium.

This is a contest some five years in the making, with Billam-Smith putting the WBO belt in the 200lbs division he took from Lawrence Okolie on an unforgettable night in Bournemouth on the line for the second time as he seeks to avenge his one and only professional loss to date.

There is also plenty of action to look forward to on tonight’s Boxxer undercard, including Ben Whittaker, Dan Azeez, Francesca Hennessy and more.

Follow a busy night of boxing from south London live with Standard Sport, with the early undercard underway from around 5:15pm BST.