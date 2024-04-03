A Billionaire Bunker takeover? Bezos buys another mansion on a Miami island

Is Jeff Bezos taking over Indian Creek Village?

The Amazon founder just scooped up another property on the residential island known as Billionaire Bunker, Bloomberg first reported.

Bezos reportedly paid $90 million for the two-story, 12,135-square-foot, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home. It’s on the island near Surfside and Miami Beach that’s accessible by a 24-hour guarded bridge and anchored by a golf course.

$90 mill? That’s just a drop for Bezos, who as of Tuesday, is worth $194 billion, making him the third richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

The transaction for the Indian Creek Island home was off-market, Bloomberg reports, meaning it was sold under the radar and the owner didn’t want the purchase made public.

The Miami Herald reached out to local real estate agents familiar with Billionaire Bunker and they confirmed that Bezos was the buyer.

According to Miami-Dade property records, the house was built in 1956 and expanded in 1986 and 2014.

The seller, ex Marquis Bank CEO Javier Holtz, paid just $2.5 million for the house in 1998, a sign of just how piping hot our real estate scene has become.

“This is not a trend; it’s a continued path for the Miami top-end market,” said Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman. “Attracting significant investment from the wealthiest people from around the world who want to own a piece, or three, of the best city in the America is par for the course.”

Since the pandemic, Indian Creek, an incorporated municipality, has seen a major influx of affluent out-of-towners such as Tom Brady, Cindy Crawford and Ivanka Trump.

That makes sense for them to flock to a secluded paradise. With just around 100 residents and 40 homes, the island has its own mayor and police force, which patrols by land and sea. Paparazzi need the most high-powered of zoom lenses to snag even the fuzziest of snaps. That was likely a selling point for Bezos, who is engaged to former TV reporter Lauren Sanchez, 53.

The Miami Palmetto Senior High alum already shelled out a total of $147 million for two mansions on the island last summer.

In August, the Internet mogul paid $68 million for a 9,259-square-foot, three bedroom, three bathroom place. Two months later, he dropped another $79 million for the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate next door.

Last November, the-60-year-old mogul, who also owns the Washingon Post, announced he was moving back home to South Florida after three decades in Seattle.

The tech titan cited personal reasons, such as wanting to be closer to his Blue Origins space company in Cape Canaveral, as well as to his parents, who live in Coral Gables.

Plus, he added: “Lauren and I love Miami.”