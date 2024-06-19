Billy Joel Reacts to Justin Timberlake Arrest After Visiting Same Sag Harbor Hotel Pop Star Was at Before Charges

Joel grabbed a bite to eat at the same Sag Harbor venue Timberlake was at prior to his DWI arrest

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Billy Joel and Justin Timberlake

Billy Joel is giving his two cents about Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest.

Hours after the “Mirrors” singer, 43, was arrested and booked on DWI charges in Sag Harbor, New York, reporters talked to Joel, 75 at the hotel where Timberlake was last spotted before his arrest.

“Judge not lest ye be judged,” The Piano Man told PIX11 News outside the American Hotel where he grabbed a bite to eat. He also shared with the reporters who had gathered outside of the establishment that he didn’t “really know that much” so in turn he had “no comment.”

Related: All About the 'Hamptons Institution' Where Justin Timberlake Was Spotted Before DWI Arrest

In another clip shared to social media, Joel is seen being asked by the PIX11 reporter if he frequents the venue to which he replied, “When I’m here, yeah.”

SplashNews The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY

Timberlake was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 18 after he failed to stop at a stop sign in his 2025 BMW.

Related: Surveillance Photo Shows Justin Timberlake Driving on Empty Street Before Arrest

"Upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," a press release from The Sag Harbor Village Police Department said. "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance."

Sag Harbor Police Department Justin Timberlake's mug shot

Related: Jessica Biel Is 'Not Happy' About Justin Timberlake's Arrest But 'Will Always Be by His Side': Source

According to the police report obtained by PEOPLE, Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests" during his arrest and the arresting officer claimed that his "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Timberlake claimed to the office that he'd only had "one martini" before refusing a breathalyzer test. Following his release Tuesday morning, Timberlake is due back in court for a hearing on July 26.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.