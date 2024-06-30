Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Claims He 'Had Very Strict Rules' in Their Relationship: 'He's an Evil Man'

The musician alleges that her ex did not let her have a car and banned her loved ones from visiting their home

Jason Kempin/Getty Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in August 2023

Firerose has made new claims of abuse and manipulation against her estranged husband, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Amid their ongoing divorce — in which both sides allege abuse — the singer, 36, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, claimed that Cyrus, 62, had “strict rules” during their relationship.

In a new interview with New York Post's Page Six published on Sunday, June 30, Firerose called Cyrus’ treatment toward her “systematic isolation” — and said she “couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

“Billy had very strict rules,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done.”





On the same day the Page Six story was published, Cyrus posted a cryptic message in the caption of an Instagram post, writing, “Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

Cyrus' representatives have no comment.

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus

The Australian musician told Page Six that the country star banned her loved ones from visiting their farm near Nashville, claiming that he isolated her “from every single person in my life” except her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

She also claimed that Cyrus, whom she married in October 2023, controlled how she communicated with them. “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” she said. “It was the same for email.”

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer made similar claims to Firerose's in his June 17 divorce filings — an amendment/supplement to his initial May 23 annulment request — alleging that Firerose "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family and blocked him from communicating with a daughter.

In new court documents filed on June 24, the hitmaker also claimed that he was "physically," verbally and emotionally abused by Firerose and denied the allegations in her June 14 complaint, which accused him of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

"While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused," Cyrus' June 24 filing read. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant."

In her new interview with Page Six, Firerose elaborated on the claims of abuse she detailed in her court filing. “He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs,” she said. “He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy whore.’ It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

“He kept saying ‘dumb f------ b----,’ then ‘You’re the love of my life, I can’t wait to marry you,’ ” she added.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose in 2023

Cyrus would also give her the silent treatment for hours and days at a time, Firerose claimed. “I withdrew … I was afraid to talk,” she said.



As divorce proceedings continue, Firerose, who said she is currently sober, expects her estranged husband to use the events of the “very dark years” before her sobriety, she told Page Six.

“I think he will use every single thing against me,” she said, “He’s an evil man."



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

