Billy Ray Cyrus Says Wife Firerose Tried to 'Isolate' Him By Blocking Communication With a Daughter

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose on May 23 after nearly seven months of marriage

Firerose/ Instagram Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus says his estranged wife Firerose tried to "isolate" him from his family by blocking communication with at least one of his daughters.

Cyrus, 62, filed the complaint on Monday, June 17 as part of an amendment/supplement to his initial annulment and divorce complaint, which was filed nearly a month earlier on May 23. The amended/supplemental complaint was in Williamson County, Tenn.

In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cyrus alleges he discovered Firerose, 36, "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family since the May filing.

Per the complaint, Cyrus "discovered that the Defendant [Firerose], unknowingly to Plaintiff [Cyrus], blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices."



Cyrus has two daughters with ex-wife Tish: Miley Cyrus, 31, and Noah Cyrus, 24. He also adopted Tish's daughter from another relationship, Brandi, 37. The document did not specify which daughter Firerose allegedly isolated Cyrus from.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Billy Ray, Miley and Noah Cyrus

Elsewhere in the complaint, Cyrus claims Firerose lied about being married twice before, lied about her last name, and is trying to use the Cyrus last name to further her own career. He also claimed that after he filed for divorce on May 23, Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges on his business credit card totaling nearly $97,000.

“To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” Firerose's attorneys wrote in a response to the filing, which was also obtained by PEOPLE. “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”



In her counter filing, Firerose also alleged she was subjected to “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” from the country star.

Cyrus' latest complaint comes amid a slew of allegations from Firerose, including that he filed for divorce just one day before she was scheduled to undergo a planned surgery for breast cancer.

Lawyers for Firerose did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the amended complaint.



