Billy Ray Cyrus Split from Firerose Because 'She Isn't the Person He Thought He Married': Source (Exclusive)

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in Nashville on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct

AFF-USA/Shutterstock Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus

There’s more than meets the eye with Billy Ray Cyrus’ split from Firerose.

A source told PEOPLE that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 62, is separating from his wife — whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges — after seven months of marriage because “she isn’t the person he thought he married.”

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider said. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.”

“He wants her out of his life,” the source added. “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus

Cyrus' representatives and Firerose's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This comes days after Cyrus filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court seeking a temporary restraining order that would keep Firerose, 37, from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

In the court documents, he alleged that Firerose spent $96,986 on 37 unauthorized charges on his business account, including $70,665 in payments to her attorneys. He also stated that he was “concerned” she would make further “fraudulent, unauthorized charges” since she was in possession of his “information.”

The country singer filed for divorce from his estranged wife in Nashville on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for the divorce. He also is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

The pair collaborated on writing songs during the COVID-19 pandemic before they began dating in 2022. They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in October 2023.

“We’re kind of like… It’s a peanut butter and jelly,” Cyrus previously described their relationship during a Good Morning America appearance in August 2023. “I’m a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she’s a trained orchestral musician.”

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind, and I’m just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life," Firerose added at the time.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years. The ex-spouses share five children: daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher Cody with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish.



Read the original article on People.