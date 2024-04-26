Can You Get Bird Flu From Eggs and Milk? Everything to Know About Avian Influenza

JUN LI/Getty Images, Bogdan Stanojevic/Getty Images

Avian influenza has been found in U.S. milk, and dairy lovers are understandably concerned. So much so that Google searches for “can you get bird flu from eggs and milk?” have spiked since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared an update regarding avian influenza.

If you're not yet caught up, the FDA updated consumers on the bird flu—or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)—on April 25, revealing that one in five of retail samples, which means approximately 20% of of milk samples available at places like grocery stores, have tested positive for HPAI “viral fragments.”

Seeing as we're barely out of the woods of our last pandemic, this information can seem quite troubling, to say the least. However, despite what some sensationalist headlines and news outlets might claim, the FDA clarified that those positive results "do not necessarily represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers.”

What's more, both the FDA and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) assert that retail dairy does not currently pose a risk, writing: “Based on the information we currently have, our commercial milk supply is safe because of both the pasteurization process and that milk from sick cows is being diverted or destroyed."

Still, it's understandable if you're concerned about the milk supply and eggs. To help shed some light on the situation, Glamour asked a virologist and bird veterinarian all of our avian influenza FAQs, like: Can you get bird flu from eggs and milk? Here's what they have to say.

What's happening with the bird flu right now?

“An influenza virus we call H5N1 has been infecting wild birds for several years and recently has been found in poultry, wild mammals, and sea mammals,” Andrew Pekosz, PhD, virologist and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, tells Glamour. “In March, it was detected in dairy cattle in the U.S.” The virus was found in cow herds in Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas.

In cows, the symptoms of H5N1 include decreased lactation and low appetite, according to the FDA. In humans, reported signs and symptoms can range from no symptoms to mild illness—think: conjunctivitis and/or flu-like respiratory symptoms—to more severe ones like pneumonia warranting hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Others include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, and fatigue, per the CDC.

Is bird flu dangerous to humans?

“It is dangerous because infection is associated with severe disease in poultry and mammals, including humans," Pekosz says, but it's important to note how people get it in the first place. It doesn't really apply to people who don't live or work with birds. “Mammals and humans get infected [with H5N1] by coming in contact with dead infected birds,” Pekosz explains, though he notes that the virus hasn't been found to spread efficiently between mammals or humans with the exception of few special conditions.

Very few, in fact: There have been less than 1,000 known cases since 1997 across the entire world, per the CDC. Translation? It's extremely rare for people to contract avian influenza.

That said, Daisy May, MRCVS, BVSc, a veterinary surgeon specializing in small animals and birds who covers pet care at All About Parrots, stresses the importance of stringently adhering to established food safety best practices regardless. “Both the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) maintain that no evidence exists linking human infections to properly cooked poultry or pasteurized dairy products, but they are emphatically stressing that stringently adhering to established food safety best practices is our foremost preventive measure," she says.

Of course, health experts always recommend properly cooking meat, consuming pasteurized dairy, and practicing basic food safety guidelines, whether or not there's a bird flu outbreak.

How could this impact milk?

“Some of the H5N1 infections are making cows sick and reducing milk production, but this hasn't affected total milk production so far,” says Pekosz. "It's not clear if infected dairy cows that don't have symptoms have virus in their milk, but pieces of H5N1 have been detected in commercial milk, [leading] many people think the problem is larger than we believe it is.”

Is drinking milk still "safe?"

“Pasteurized milk should still be safe to drink but the US FDA and other agencies are continuing to monitor this,” says Pekosz. "The pasteurization process can kill viruses similar to H5N1 and tests are underway using the [current] cattle virus to confirm this.

If you're concerned in the meantime, you can temporarily switch to non-dairy milk.

What about eggs?

Eggs are okay, too. “When H5N1 gets into domesticated poultry like egg laying chickens, the animals die quickly and eggs produced are taken out of circulation,” Pekosz explains, noting that there is currently no evidence of H5N1 in commercial eggs. “As with unpasteurized milk, there are other things in undercooked or raw eggs that can be dangerous to people. Salmonella is one example.”

May says the same: “The likelihood of food-borne transmission remains low when proper food handling protocols are meticulously followed."

Will this impact grocery prices?

"Milk prices and production could be affected if widespread infection of cows is detected,” says Pekosz. “The situation is changing on a daily basis, but the US FDA is providing frequent and detailed updates on the situation.”

Bird flu has temporarily increased egg prices in the past, according to data from the USDA. In 2022, during which there were several flu outbreaks impacting egg-laying hens, U.S. egg inventories decreased by 29%. This more than doubled the half average price of eggs by December of that year, but prices returned to normal as soon as egg-laying flocks and inventory improved.

What should you do if you live or work with birds?

“I'm urging pet owners, agricultural workers, and everyone to escalate precautions in accordance with all local, state, and federal advisories from animal health authorities,” says May. “Depending on the situation, that could mean avoiding any raw or undercooked poultry and egg products, coupled with heightened safeguarding when handling uncooked meat, poultry, or other foods of animal origin.”

What's more, although sustained human-to-human transmission is currently contained, “this H5N1 strain demands we remain vigilant for any escalation of that risk,” May says. “Those in close contact with infected poultry or livestock must adhere to prescribed biosecurity protocols. For pet bird owners, that means stringent hand-washing, properly containing feathers and droppings, and separating your birds from other domestic flocks. Agricultural operations need to reinforce rigorous facility disinfection, personal protective equipment, and all other preventive measures.”

TL;DR?

“Scientists are concerned about H5N1 spread in dairy cows as it might lead to adaption of the virus for better infection of humans,” says Pekosz. “For the general public, pasteurized eggs and milk are safe when it comes to H5N1 and the situation is being monitored closely.”

Finally, May reiterates the importance of avoiding any raw or undercooked poultry and egg products, and practicing safeguarding when handling any uncooked meat, poultry, or other foods of animal origin—which is a good idea whether you're worried about the bird flu or not.

